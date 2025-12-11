After being regarded as the best team in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts have suddenly transitioned into a season from hell.

Their quarterback situation is bizarre after losing Daniel Jones for the season due to an Achilles injury. Also, Indy can't turn to backup Anthony Richardson Sr. since he's still on Injured Reserve.

As for Riley Leonard, he's dealing with a knee injury and might not be able to play against the Seattle Seahawks. This prompted Indy to dig deep into their bag of tricks to secure 44-year-old retiree Philip Rivers.

Now, there is a fresh belief in this team after one of the best to play under center rejoined the team he led to the playoffs in 2020.

Still, they were drummed in Jacksonville, so their fall in ESPN's Week 15 power rankings makes sense, as the team plummeted from 10th to 17th after Week 14.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is forced out of bounds on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Jones was a backbreaker for Indianapolis, and it was felt by the entire team against the Jaguars.

Players seemed to lose their willpower on both sides of the football. The defense allowed too much time to throw from Trevor Lawrence, and Jacksonville scored their season-best in points (36) against Indianapolis.

With Jones out, and Richardson and Leonard hurt, it's likely up to Rivers to face a brutally-tough Seattle defense at Lumen Field, one of the most difficult atmospheres in the NFL.

Yes, Rivers was the last QB to lead Indianapolis to the promised land that is the playoffs, but for anyone to expect the Hall of Fame candidate to turn back the clock after so much time away needs to slow down their expectations.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is arguably the worst possible game for Rivers to return to, and for the Colts to have a prayer to win.

The Colts' offense has been a ghost of itself over the last few weeks, which was with Jones under center. While he was playing with a fractured fibula, it's still a huge upgrade over what Rivers will provide.

Seattle will look to build on their fourth-best sack numbers (41) with defensive demons like Leonard Williams (seven sacks), Byron Murphy II (seven), Uchenna Nwosu (six), and DeMarcus Lawrence (five).

Not to mention, Seattle boasts a terrific run defense, slotting in at fourth in rushing yards allowed with 1,185. This means that it will be even tougher for Jonathan Taylor to get rolling.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball up the sideline Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything for Indy's success rides on how much or little Shane Steichen can get Taylor going in the ground game. With the assumption that Rivers will start, it's absolutely critical to run the ball effectively.

Indy wants more than anyone to leave the bottom-half of ESPN's power rankings, but it's such a mountainous road ahead to win the next four games.

However, if Rivers and Co. can somehow overcome what is a fantastic Seattle defense on the road, new life will be shot into all Colts fans immediately.

Hopes are a bit higher since Rivers got signed, given his back-of-hand knowledge of Steichen's scheme and phenomenal football IQ. But he's 44, and five years removed from comptetition.

As much as I want to see a legend like Rivers win, I'm bracing for the worst. Don't be let down if the Colts don't win and fall further down in the power rankings next week.

