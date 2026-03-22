Free agency is in full swing for the Indianapolis Colts, and they've been busy solidifying depth at key positions.

However, the NFL draft is around the corner, and while the Colts don't possess a first-round pick, they can still do damage through Day 2 and 3 of the NFL draft.

Recently, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter put together a four-round mock that features Indianapolis addressing three big areas of need: linebacker, wide receiver, and safety.

Let's begin with one of the most sought-after linebacker prospects coming to the Circle City.

Round 2 - 47th Overall | Linebacker - Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez is the quintessential do-it-all linebacker that Indianapolis needs, as he can likely start as soon as Week 1.

After starting his FBS career with Virginia in 2021, Rodriguez soared to new heights after becoming a Red Raider from 2022 to 2025.

Rodriguez was elite during his final two seasons, accumulating an impressive 255 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, five interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles in 2024 and 2025.

He can cover, defend the run, and operate well in blitz packages. If the Colts can land Rodriguez, it will give them an immediate impact player who can develop while learning on the fly in 2026.

Round 3 - 78th Overall | Wide Receiver - Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) kisses the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis was able to re-sign Alec Pierce, but that led to trading long-time WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick. This leaves a big hole to fill in the receiver room.

Look no further than Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, who operates similarly to Pittman.

Sarratt transferred from James Madison to IU with head coach Curt Cignetti in 2024 and never looked back.

Sarratt finished Indiana's National Championship title run with 65 catches for 830 receiving yards and a mountainous 15 touchdown receptions.

This is an excellent choice if the Colts can nab Sarratt, and while he might not be ready for full-time receiving duties right away, he can potentially turn into the Pittman replacement the Colts need.

Round 4 - 113th Overall | Safety - Zakee Wheatley (Penn State)

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colts saw their young and promising talent, Nick Cross, head off to the Washington Commanders in free agency on a two-year, $14 million deal.

This left Cam Bynum alone in the safety room, but then Chris Ballard added veteran Jonathan Owens and former Dallas Cowboys safety, Juanyeh Thomas.

While Thomas could be poised to start opposite Bynum, the draft is still a golden opportunity to add fresh talent. Reuter believes Penn State's Zakee Wheatley fits the bill.

Wheatley played five years with Penn State and provided 223 tackles, six picks, and three fumble recoveries. As for his 2025 season, he was great as a cover safety and run defender.

Wheatley missed 11 tackles, which will need to be cleaned up. However, given his versatility, Wheatley would be a solid pick for Round 4.

This is a prospect flying under the radar, but it gives Indianapolis an experienced rookie who can be rotated in as a pure safety, linebacker, and slot defender.