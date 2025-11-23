Colts Inactive List Fantastic Ahead of Chiefs Clash
The Indianapolis Colts are fast approaching their massive AFC clash at Arrowhead Stadium with the Kansas City Chiefs.
For the Colts, it's all about staying at or near the top of the NFL and AFC conference, and that can be realized with a big-time victory on the road against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Andy Reid.
As for the Chiefs, they are already in a must-win scenario, as they'll fall farther away from playoff contention with a loss that would send them to a rough 5-6 record for the first time in the Mahomes era.
With this matchup ready to fire, these are the inactives for each squad ahead of the tilt.
Colts Inactives
The Colts have no noteworthy players on the inactive list, meaning they're at full strength ahead of this key matchup in Kansas City.
The most prominent name is cornerback Johnathan Edwards. Given the trade for Gardner and the return of Jaylon Jones, it makes sense that Edward is the odd man out.
For the first time this season, Indianapolis' defense will see a deadly cornerback trifecta of Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Kenny Moore II.
These names will be key in halting pass-catchers Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy.
Chiefs Inactives
As for the Chiefs, the only real vibrant player on their inactives is Isiah Pacheco. This means that Kareem Hunt will start again for Andy Reid.
With the offense and defense essentially at full strength, it means the Colts will have to play top-notch on all sides of the ball to give themselves the best chance to win in a hostile environment this afternoon.
This game might be played this afternoon, but it has the vibes and tension of a primetime matchup, given the implications for the victor and loser.
While the Chiefs have looked uncharacteristically shaky with a 5-5 record, they haven't lost any of those five games by more than seven points.
Expect Mahomes and Co. to be at their best, and angriest, when they host the Colts with their entire season potentially hanging in the balance.
As for Indianapolis, they will look to bounce back from two consecutive offensive downfalls, minus the incredible Week 10 performance from the MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor.
The offensive line must do better at protecting Daniel Jones, but the former New York Giant must also limit his turnover issues.
Over the last two games, Jones has thrown four interceptions and coughed up the football a whopping six times. If he struggles in this regard again, the Colts likely won't win.
I believe Jones will be crisper, but also think Shane Steichen will have RPOs and quick passes set up for Jones to negate what will be an aggressive approach from Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
This game will be electric and produce fireworks for the fans at Arrowhead, as well as tuning in from home. Whoever takes the cake will be in a good spot, and the loser could be sent reeling.
We'll see what happens in this high-stakes battle.