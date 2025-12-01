Within the first few minutes of the Indianapolis Colts' divisional clash against the Houston Texans, star cornerback Sauce Gardner was helped off the field due to a non-contact calf injury.

Gardner was guarding Texans tight end Cade Stover before pulling up and limping. Gardner tried to walk to the locker room on his own power, but he enlisted the help of two Colts trainers after struggling to make it there.

Details Emerge on Sauce Gardner's Injury

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Gardner suffered a mild calf strain and could miss a couple of weeks.

"Colts All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner suffered what’s described as a mild calf strain, which will likely sideline him for a couple of weeks," Schultz reported. "He is getting a second opinion, but a positive update, all things considered, given what it could’ve been."



When the injury occurred, some fans and reporters feared that Gardner may have suffered a severe Achilles injury. That doesn't seem to be the case, thankfully.

If Gardner misses the next two games, that means he'll be sidelined as the Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks on the road. Gardner will likely miss a marquee matchup with Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the league in receiving yards.

The Colts will be without their two-time All-Pro corner just weeks after the team dealt two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell for him on November 4.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) attempts to walk off the field on his own following an injury Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner reappeared on the sidelines of the Colts' loss with a boot on his left leg. He was walking around very gingerly, and it appeared that it was difficult to put weight on his left foot.

After the game, Sauce described the injury by saying it felt like he was shot in the calf. That's not great news by any means, but it could signify that he avoided an Achilles issue, which would likely be far more severe had it happened.

Gardner will undergo further tests to reveal the severity of the calf strain. In his absence, Charvarius Ward will return as the bona fide CB1, and the combo of Mekhi Blackmon and Jaylon Jones will cover the rest of the snaps.

Blackmon, whom the team traded a sixth-round pick for with the Minnesota Vikings before the season started, was the immediate substitute once Gardner went out. It'll be interesting to see how the Colts handle coverage without Gardner, because with him, they play man coverage more than any other team.

