All week long, Indianapolis Colts fans were hoping and praying they could finally end their road curse against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, that streak's about to extend another 300+ days after the Colts lost 36-19.

Indianapolis entered EverBank Stadium with a chance to reclaim the lead in the AFC South, but the odds quickly turned against them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury in the first quarter.

Let's take a look at the biggest takeaways from the Colts' fifth loss on the season.

1. The Colts Need Anthony Richardson Sr. Healthy

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though he lost the preseason competition, Anthony Richardson Sr. was supposed to be the Colts' quarterback in case of emergency (like a Daniel Jones injury).

Unfortunately, Richardson suffered a freak injury during pre-game warmups in Week 6, and he's been out ever since after undergoing eye surgery. With Jones having two weak legs, the Colts need a somewhat experienced quarterback to salvage the season before it goes to waste.

Riley Leonard didn't play horribly, but Richardson is noticeably better. He's still on injured reserve, but Colts head coach Shane Steichen claims that the third-year quarterback could still make a return before the regular season ends

2. The Offensive Line is in Trouble

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Ever since the Colts' six-turnover performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, teams have had their number in the trenches. The offensive line has allowed far too many pressures, and they've been blown up in the run game.

With Braden Smith sidelined due to a concussion, the Colts are now starting three players with under two years of experience up front. Indy allowed only one sack, but it was a safety to put the final nail in the coffin after Indy's defense forced a turnover on downs.

If the Colts want to keep their postseason spot, the front five must recalibrate to give them a fighting chance.

3. Germaine Pratt is a Coverage Liability

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) carries the ball as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Under Lou Anarumo, the Colts' defense plays a lot of man coverage. Sometimes, that means a linebacker is matched against a wide receiver, and that was the case time and again for Germaine Pratt vs. the Jaguars.

Pratt was burned by Jakobi Meyers for an easy 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter in a showcase that proved the veteran linebacker can't hang with the quickest receivers.

Pratt was beaten across the middle against the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, too. With Jaylon Carlies back, Anarumo may end up putting the second-year linebacker in to have better pass defense down the final stretch.

4. Jonathan Taylor Can't Find Explosive Plays

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

In the first half of the season, Jonathan Taylor's explosive chunk plays led the Colts downfield and to an NFL-best 7-1 record. The second half of the season has been a different story.

Taylor hasn't been horrible by any means, but he hasn't been able to break away for those 20, 30, 40-yard runs we grew used to in the first half of the season.

It starts with the front five, but when teams know Jones is injured and Leonard is a rookie, they'll stack the box, making it impossible for Taylor to run for any long gains.

5. Colts' Secondary Needs Sauce Gardner

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) uses crutches as he leaves the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It seems like every time the Colts play against Trevor Lawrence, he's unstoppable. Sauce Gardner's presence might have changed that, but in the 1.9 games he's been out, the Colts haven't been able to limit quarterbacks.

Lawrence threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, which is the second-most yards he's thrown for over Jacksonville's past six games.

Gardner could have helped hold Jaguars star Brian Thomas Jr. under 87 yards, but at the end of the day, the Colts need their All-Pro cornerback sooner rather than later.

