What Happens if Riley Leonard Can't Start for Colts?

Despite an NFL-best 8-2 start, the Indianapolis Colts are in full panic mode with only a month left in the regular season.

Daniel Jones is out for the season, and Anthony Richardson Sr. is still recovering from an orbital fracture, which puts rookie Riley Leonard in the spotlight with four games remaining.

Leonard held his own for three quarters against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, but the sixth-round pick reported a knee injury to the Colts' medical staff on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Leonard is week-to-week with a ligament strain, placing the Colts in a sticky situation down the stretch.

Colts QB Riley Leonard is dealing with what a source described as a strained knee ligament that has him “week to week.” Colts uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday at Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

Besides Riley Leonard, Who's Left?

The only other healthy quarterback on the Colts is journeyman Brett Rypien, who is currently on the practice squad. The team signed Rypien after Richardson was placed on injured reserve, but he hasn't been called up to the active roster this season.

If Leonard can't go against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, Rypien will likely get the start. The 29-year-old has taken snaps for three different teams, including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and most recently, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brett Rypien (11)

Rypien has a 2-2 career record, but in 11 total games, he's thrown for 950 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions while completing 58.3% of his passes.

Will the Colts Sign a Quarterback?

As everyone found out on Monday night, the Colts called the legendary Philip Rivers to come in for a workout. Rivers hasn't played since the 2020 season when he led the Colts to their most recent playoff berth.

Rivers turned 44 years old on Monday, and if he's signed by the Colts, he'll become the oldest active player in the league. It was originally reported that Rivers was going to come in for a workout on Tuesday, but it appears the team actually watched him throw on Monday instead.

"The Philip Rivers workout with the Colts took place Monday night, per source," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shared. "Threw the ball well. Will see what’s next."

The Philip Rivers workout with the Colts took place Monday night, per source. Threw the ball well. Will see what’s next. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 9, 2025

The issue is, if Rivers is activated to the active roster, his Hall-of-Fame eligibility window resets another five years. Uncle Phil might not want to wait that long to have a chance to get in Canton, but at the same time, a 2025 comeback would be unforgettable.

Rivers led the Colts to an 11-5 record in 2020, securing the 7th seed in the playoffs. The Colts went on to lose in a one-score game against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17)

Since retiring, Rivers has coached high school football and has worked one-on-one with various NFL and college quarterbacks. With a true passion for the game, a chance to return to the league after a five-year hiatus may be hard to resist for Rivers.

What Happens if the Colts Don't Sign Philip Rivers?

If Rivers declines a contract offer, the Colts will be forced to pivot to another free agent. The options aren't amazing.

Some of the available names include Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, and Tim Boyle. The Colts worked out Desmond Ridder during the summer, but he was quickly released.

Ridder was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings, who are having quarterback issues of their own. The Louisville native and University of Cincinnati product started 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 and 2023.

Indianapolis Colts Desmond Ridder (0)

Heinicke started 24 regular-season games for the Washington Commanders in 2021 and 2022. He's most often associated with his near-miracle win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 playoffs.

Again, if Rivers is uninterested, it wouldn't be surprising to see them host a bigger workout with some of these names. Whoever signs with the team will be the backup to Rypien and will likely be placed on the practice squad.

The best-case scenario for the Colts is Leonard recovering from his knee strain in time to face the Seahawks this weekend. The worst-case scenario is Rypien starting, and if he goes down, a fifth-stringer gets put in.

