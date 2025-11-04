Disappointing Tenure Leads Colts to Trade AD Mitchell to Jets
Just over a month ago, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell dropped the football as he was crossing the goal line on what would have been a 75-yard touchdown to take the lead against the Los Angeles Rams.
Fast-forward to trade deadline day, and Mitchell is no longer a Colt. The team has sent Mitchell, along with two first-round picks, to the New York Jets in return for star cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Mitchell was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he never panned out in Indianapolis. Mitchell was stuck behind Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs in a competition for playing time, and when he finally got his shot against the Rams, he blew it.
Over the course of 25 games with the Colts, Mitchell hauled in 32 receptions on 71 targets for 464 yards and zero touchdowns. His true potential never came to fruition, and the Colts decided to use him as trade bait.
That being said, Mitchell's career is far from over. He'll have an opportunity to shine as a likely starter in the Jets' offense alongside Garrett Wilson.
Although Mitchell erased his first career touchdown with a fumble, the fact that he was even there with a 75-yard reception demonstrates the ability he does have. He made a contested catch and spun away from two defenders to put himself in that position; he just couldn't finish the job.
After his miscue against the Rams, Mitchell has played 24 snaps over the course of the Colts' last five games. He has brought in two catches for 15 yards during that span.
With a chance for a fresh start in New York, Mitchell will get to play with another player looking to revive his career: quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields and Mitchell have a ton to prove on the gridiron after slow starts and mistakes have plagued the beginning of their respective careers. Sitting at 1-7 through nine weeks of play, the Jets are on the brink of a full tank for the first-overall pick.
Mitchell has two more years remaining on his rookie contract, so the Jets will get to decide if they want to use him as a cornerstone piece of the offense in the near future. If they choose to bring in a new quarterback in next year's draft, Wilson and Mitchell will most likely be his top two targets.
In this year's training camp, most fans thought that Daniel Jones and AD Mitchell would work in tandem as a new top duo in Indianapolis. Instead, Jones has spread the ball more than any other passer in the league, leading to three players with 500-plus receiving yards halfway through the season.
Mitchell never got another opportunity to shine after making the same mistake that Jonathan Taylor made against the Denver Broncos last year. The difference between the two is: Taylor had already shown his value, while Mitchell hadn't.
Without being able to play his way to the top, Mitchell was never going to get a chance in this offense if it weren't for injuries. The Colts are simply too deep, and when they added Tyler Warren to the mix, it became yet another priority over Mitchell.
In my opinion, this is a trade that benefits both sides. The Colts were able to squeeze some trade value out of him while they still could, and Mitchell can get actual playing time in New York.