Colts’ Jonathan Greenard Trade Hopes Fade After Vikings Coach Speaks

It's only been a few weeks since reports emerged that the Minnesota Vikings could be open to dealing edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, and the Indianapolis Colts were one of the few teams mentioned as potential suitors for the former Pro Bowler.

Greenard had an off year in 2025, but in the two seasons prior, he racked up 24.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss for Brian Flores' defense. One of the more impactful pass rushers in the league was supposedly on the trade block, but now, it appears the Vikings are expecting him to return for the 2026 season.

"Yeah, I expect him to be part of our team," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said at the annual league meeting. "I know there's always conversations. There's conversations this week. There's conversations throughout the offseason, and we'll continue to kind of attack things at the different phases."

Vikings Expected to Keep Greenard

Minnesota was originally tens of millions over the cap, and moving Greenard's $19 million cap hit was considered an emergency cost-cutting measure. Instead of dealing him for a Day 2 pick, it appears that the Vikings will keep Greenard on the edge after a disappointing three-sack season in 2025.

Despite the drop in sacks, Greenard remains one of the engines of Flores’ defense. Advanced metrics show he’s still creating pressure at an elite rate (18.1%), often setting up teammates even when he doesn’t get credit for the sack.

A lot of buzz around the Colts and Jonathan Greenard lately… 👀



▫️215+ tackles

▫️35+ sacks

▫️60+ TFL

▫️8+ FF



Should Indy make a move for Greenard? ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hOHAtvA8gf — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) March 19, 2026

The Colts could use an impact player like Greenard, especially considering their lack of talent on the roster right now. The Colts let Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam walk, and they replaced them with Arden Key and Micheal Clemons, neither of whom has had a seven-sack season before.

Colts Have Severe EDGE Issues

The lack of depth on the edge could cause real problems. Indy was originally in the race for Trey Hendrickson, who worked with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for several years in Cincinnati. Instead of matching the Baltimore Ravens' price, the Colts let Hendrickson slip through their hands.

Indy's top rusher under contract is Laiatu Latu, who will enter his third season in the league. Latu recorded 8.5 sacks last season, but he struggled to make an impact against the league's best offensive tackles. If the former first-round pick can't take the next step in his development, Indy might be in trouble.

If the Colts are unwilling to trade for Greenard, they could opt to address the position in the draft. The issue is that the draft brings uncertainty; you don't know how well a player coming out of college will translate in the NFL. With Greenard, it's a much safer bet.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

To be clear, this isn’t a locked door. O’Connell himself admitted conversations could continue. Contract disputes, draft-day surprises, or a massive trade offer could reopen things at any time.

You have to imagine that Colts general manager Chris Ballard is protective of the remaining picks he has after dealing two first-rounders for Sauce Gardner. He might not be willing to trade a second-round pick for a guy coming off of an injury-riddled campaign in 2025.

The bottom line is: the Colts need help. If they don't do something through a trade or in free agency, the draft will be their only option.