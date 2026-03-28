It's no secret in the slightest that the Indianapolis Colts have an incredibly thin edge rusher room, minus the talented Laiatu Latu.

This was already an underperforming group in 2025 with Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam on the roster.

However, after both left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, it's mission-critical for Indianapolis to improve the pass-rush for Lou Anarumo.

Once Trey Hendrickson signed with the Baltimore Ravens, it left one logical option for Indy to go for the most immediate impact: a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for former Pro Bowler, Jonathan Greenard.

The Athletic's Alec Lewis believes Indy and the championship-contending Philadelphia Eagles are the perfect fits to execute a trade for Greenard.

Here's what the analyst had to say on the matter regarding the Colts.

"Parting with a future second-rounder might be difficult, but the Colts do have the cap space to absorb Greenard’s contract.

Indianapolis has young edge rusher Laiatu Latu, but behind him, the depth is questionable.

The Colts signed Arden Key to a mid-tier deal, but their only other edge-rushing option is JT Tuimoloau, who does not have an NFL sack."

A lot of buzz around the Colts and Jonathan Greenard lately… 👀



▫️215+ tackles

▫️35+ sacks

▫️60+ TFL

▫️8+ FF



Should Indy make a move for Greenard? ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hOHAtvA8gf — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) March 19, 2026

Per Over the Cap, Indianapolis has $26,627,200 available in cap space.

If they were to trade for Greenard, they'd take a 2026 cap hit of $22,150,000, but would likely restructure his contract to lower that hit and keep some flexibility.

However, the cap hit isn't entirely what the Colts would pay him for the 2026 season. He's due a $19 million payment; this is likely what Indy would fork over to Greenard should they acquire him.

Initially, it was floated that Indianapolis might include quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. in that hypothetical package with the Vikings.

However, after Minnesota signed quarterback Kyler Murray to compete with J.J. McCarthy, it's hard to imagine they'll add another QB.

Instead, as Lewis points out, the Vikings may ask for a second or third-round pick this year or next from Indianapolis. This would make the trade a very difficult decision for Chris Ballard.

However, Indianapolis needs proven production for the 2026 season more than a promising rookie for the defensive edge room. Greenard fits this perfectly, even if he was limited to 12 games due to a shoulder injury in 2025.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since Indianapolis has no first-rounder this year after trading for cornerback Sauce Gardner, it would mean they may need to hand over yet another selection to get Greenard.

However, this could be the best move the team can make to help Latu after losing Paye and Ebukam. Also, the Colts could still grab another edge rusher in Round 3.

While this is a possibility, the Colts must weigh the pros and cons. They need another wide receiver after trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers and more linebacker help after dealing away Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers.

In short, Indianapolis is in a massive pinch, and could also be competing with the Eagles to get Greenard to wear their threads in 2026 and beyond.

Greenard has a bit of a question mark after logging only 3.0 sacks and sustaining the shoulder injury. However, he's just one season removed from two straight 12-plus sack seasons.

He also logged an impressive 47 QB pressures while missing five games per Pro Football Focus. This is obviously the biggest area that the defensive edge room lacked for Indy in 2025.

Greenard is the last ditch option for Indianapolis to significantly boost their defensive end position without risking having to put a rookie out their as a Day 1 starter; this would be a rookie that's also not a first-round prospect.

It will be interesting to see how Ballard and the Colts navigate this trade, and what they would have to gift to the Vikings to make it a reality.

With Ballard and Shane Steichen's jobs firmly on the line this year, it could lead to the Colts getting this deal done, regardless of what it costs as far as draft capital.