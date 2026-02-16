Michael Pittman Jr. has been a staple of the Indianapolis Colts offense for years, and has provided the squad with consistency, incredible leadership, and an ability to make plays when they matter most.

However, after a strong start to his sixth year with quarterback Daniel Jones, everything came crashing down when Jones went down for the year after an Achilles injury.

Now, Pittman's future with the Colts is in question, especially considering teammate Alec Pierce showed plenty of promise to be the team's next WR1. This brings rumors of a release or trade, which would save the Colts $24 million per Over the Cap.

As far as a trade, plenty of scenarios make sense. However, in Bill Barnwell's ESPN piece highlighting trade proposals that fit, he has a baffling take: trading Pittman for struggling Carolina Panthers pass-catcher, Xavier Legette.

Barnwell has the Colts dealing away Pittman and a 2026 seventh-rounder for Legette and a 2026 fifth-rounder.

"If Indianapolis needs to spend money elsewhere, Legette would make sense slotting in as a third or fourth wide receiver behind Pierce, Josh Downs and potentially Ashton Dulin.

Ballard has loved drafting high-end athletes at receiver during his time in Indianapolis, and Legette certainly qualifies.

Having just turned 25, Legette still might have some room for growth. And if he fails to get there, it at least wouldn't cost the Colts much."

ESPN’s @billbarnwell proposes this Colts/Panthers trade:



— Panthers get: WR Michael Pittman Jr., 2026 seventh-round pick



— Colts get: WR Xavier Legette, 2026 fifth-round pick



Are you accepting this or hanging up? pic.twitter.com/DvjkNJWuNX — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) February 16, 2026

It's simple: this trade doesn't fit in the slightest.

Pittman is worth far more than a struggling former first-rounder like Legette and a fifth-round selection, especially considering the Colts are still forfeiting a draft pick in a year where they already lack a first-rounder.

Legette hasn't lived up to his first-round tag in the slightest. Through two seasons and 25 starts, Legette has only 84 catches for 860 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Legette is also an underwhelming run blocker, something that Pittman flourishes in.

While the Panthers need a receiver like Pittman in their ranks, Indianapolis would be purely foolish to execute this deal that Barnwell believes is a fit.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) pushes Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) out of bounds during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Even considering Pittman's struggles in the latter half of 2025, he still put up a respectable stat line. This is made even more true when laying out that he played with three more signal callers in Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard.

In 17 games, Pittman snagged 80 balls for 784 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdown receptions. Most of this damage was done with Jones, but Rivers was 44 with nearly no arm left, and Leonard was a rookie sixth-rounder who really played just one game.

There's obviously criticism deserved for Pittman, as Pierce still showed out even with Rivers and Leonard tossing the pigskin.

But Pittman has never had QB consistency, playing with a horrific 10 field generals over six seasons. Yet, more often than not, he's performed well.

Arguably, the biggest draw to Pittman not being a Colts wideout in 2025 is the massive $24 million the team would save by cutting ties.

The Colts need to free up cap space to re-sign Jones and Pierce for sure, and Pittman would be the biggest impact toward making that happen.

However, the Colts can also extend Pittman and space out his contract. While they'll still have to pay him, it will give them more freedom this year, and perhaps in future seasons.

It makes the most sense to give Pittman an extension to keep the offense as intact as it was in 2025. Shane Steichen's game plan was destroying defenses before injuries made the wheels fall off, and Pittman was a big piece of that.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) hauls in a pass under the defense of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts shouldn't trade away Pittman unless they're getting what he's worth. This prediction from Barnwell is simply a fleece, and would benefit Carolina far more than the Colts, and it's not even close.

Pittman's situation is one to monitor closely. However, one can disregard this deal, as it's not happening.

However, in an alternate reality, if Ballard gives away Pittman for Legette and a Day 3 pick, it would be a disgusting case of roster malpractice and would take away the most consistent receiver the Colts have had since 2021.

