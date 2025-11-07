Jonathan Taylor Can Shatter Colts Record vs. Falcons
Through nine weeks of action, the Indianapolis Colts have been led by none other than star running back Jonathan Taylor to a 7-2 record.
Although the Colts are temporarily out of the driver's seat in the AFC due to a Denver Broncos win on Thursday Night Football, they'll have an opportunity to reclaim their throne against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.
Taylor and the Colts are traveling to Berlin, Germany, to take on the Falcons in the NFL's first-ever game hosted in the German capital. The stakes are high on both sides, but some would argue that Taylor has the most to play for.
Jonathan Taylor's Chance to Make History
As of today, Taylor has 63 rushing touchdowns, which is tied with Lenny Moore for second-most in franchise history. The two stars sit one spot behind Edgerrin James, who had 64 rushing touchdowns for Indy.
If Taylor can punch in two scores on the ground against the Falcons, he'll make franchise history by overtaking James for the most rushing touchdowns in team history.
What makes Taylor's possible feat even more impressive is that he's played only 76 career games. James had played 96 for the shoe, while Moore played a whopping 143.
Taylor also sits in second place in total rushing yards with 6,908. He still has some ways to go to catch James' total of 9,226 yards, but if he stays a Colt for a while, then there's no reason he can't reach that in a couple more seasons.
Looking at the Falcons' rushing defense, they've allowed only five rushing touchdowns all season long. Christian McCaffrey is responsible for two of those, with Rico Dowdle and Terrell Jennings being responsible for two more.
All of the rushing touchdowns scored against Atlanta this season have come on the road. This game is technically a "home game" for Indianapolis, but in reality, it's a road game for both teams.
Taylor leads the league in rushing touchdowns this season with 12. He has scored three touchdowns in one game on four separate occasions, which is a testament to his ability to get in the end zone.
The Colts' offensive line has paved the way for Taylor's historic 2025 season. Their next challenge will be against a Falcons front seven that has allowed 124.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks as the 10th-most allowed this season.
The Colts must find a way to get Taylor started after a disappointing showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend. Taylor finished the loss with 14 carries for 45 yards, his lowest mark on the year by a mile.
Two years ago, the Colts took on the Falcons in late December. Taylor finished that game with 18 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown in a very inefficient performance.
He'll look to flip the script against a stout Falcons defense in Week 10. If Taylor can get back to his scoring ways, then the Colts should be en route to an eighth win on the season.