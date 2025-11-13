Jonathan Taylor’s Touchdown Pace Is Turning Heads
Over the last two decades, the art of a high-volume running back getting in the end zone consistently has been lost.
The last non-kicker to lead the league in points scored was LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006, when he broke the NFL record for most touchdowns scored in a single season (31). Ever since then, the league leader for total points has been a kicker, although Randy Moss was close in 2007.
Whether teams adjusted their defenses to stop the run or there were simply less talented running backs, the NFL hasn't had a back lead the league in points for some time. That is, of course, until Jonathan Taylor had something to say about it.
Jonathan Taylor's Historic Run
The Indianapolis Colts' sixth-year workhorse is making history through 10 weeks of action in 2025 as he leads the league in total points scored.
Taylor has scored 104 points this season, including 15 rushing touchdowns, 2 receiving touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion. The next closest player is Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, who has scored 92 points.
The next closest non-kicker is Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who has scored 66 total points.
By himself, Taylor is averaging over 10 points per game. In the NBA, that'd be the numbers of a rotation player. In the NFL, that's unheard of.
With seven games remaining on the Colts' schedule, Taylor has a chance to become the first non-kicker since 2006 to end the season as the total points leader. It seems every post about Taylor's dominance this season can be compared to just one year: Tomlinson's 2006.
The league hasn't had a non-quarterback win the Most Valuable Player award since 2012, when Adrian Peterson did it with the Minnesota Vikings. Should Taylor stay healthy and continue his scoring streak, there has to be a serious conversation regarding his MVP chances.
Through 10 weeks, Taylor has had five separate three-touchdown performances. No other player in NFL history can say they've done that.
If Taylor has a few more hat tricks up his sleeve, then he'll surely become the frontrunner to win MVP. The league is due to give the award to a non-quarterback, and Taylor presents the best chance to end the 12-year streak of quarterbacks.
When the Colts come out of the bye, they'll have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league. Indy must rely on its bona fide star players like Taylor to lead the team to victory against some of the NFL's toughest defenses.