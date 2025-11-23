Colts' Laiatu Latu Shocks Patrick Mahomes with Incredible Pick
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu made an incredible play against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, picking off the top-tier QB near the endzone.
Indianapolis proceeded to score immediately as Daniel Jones hit Michael Pittman Jr. for the first points of the contest.
Latu now has three interceptions in 11 games, which is unprecedented for a defensive end in the NFL.
Lou Anarumo's scheme is already showing out against Mahomes, who is 3-3 against the exotic defensive play caller.
Anarumo will likely continue to do everything possible to throw out as much confusion as he can to befuddle Mahomes.
However, the Chiefs will have plays ready to combat Anarumo's defense. They will need to run the football better than they have all season to help negate the talents of Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Kenny Moore II in coverage.
Indianapolis is sitting at a crisp 8-2, looking to take the Chiefs completely out of playoff contention for the time being by sending them to a losing record of 5-6.
For the Chiefs, it is expected that Andy Reid will bring his best coaching to avoid a 5-6 record for the first time in the Mahomes era.
As for Kansas City's defense, Steve Spagnuolo has already done everything possible to keep MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor contained and away from massive chunk plays that he's become accustomed to.
The expectation is that this game will come down to the wire, and very well might be won within the closing seconds of the game.
Keep an eye out for Harrison Butker and Michael Badgley to have an impact later in the contest with plenty of pressure on each of their legs.
While Jones, Taylor, and the Colts offense are arguably the most important factors, Anarumo's calls against Mahomes could follow closely behind.
Historically, Mahomes has struggled against Anarumo compared to other defensive coordinators, and now the veteran mind has more talent with the Colts than he ever had during his days with the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, since Latu's interception, the Chiefs have begun to have success running the football with Kareem Hunt in the absence of superstar defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
Mahomes might have thrown an early interception, but it's assumed he'll bounce back, and in a big way, with Kansas City's season potentially on the line this tilt.
We'll see how things continue to play out in what will be an exhilarating contest with massive implications.