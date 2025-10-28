Colts Must Consider Blockbuster Trade for NFL Sack Leader
Although it feels like the 2025 NFL season just got started, the trade deadline is already only one week away. That means time is ticking for the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly have interest in trading for an impactful defender before November 4.
The Athletic's Dianni Russini published multiple reports stating that the Colts are interested in trading for a cornerback, but that doesn't mean the team isn't looking for improvement in other areas.
The Colts' front office has pretty much brought in whoever defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo wants, and it seems to be working. That being said, this article focuses on one player who would be a very expensive acquisition: Brian Burns.
The New York Giants' defensive end is tied with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett for the league lead in sacks with 10. Despite Burns' stellar play, the Giants are 2-6 and sit at the bottom of the NFC East.
Burns has visibly demonstrated his frustration with the Giants and was seen on video yelling while walking back to the locker room after the team blew a massive fourth-quarter lead to the Denver Broncos in Week 7.
It's difficult to decipher exactly what he says in the NSFW rant, but it seems like he was frustrated with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's decision to drop eight players into coverage on Denver's final drive.
Now, there's been no word of a trade request from Burns or any of his teammates on the defense, but there have been rumors swirling around.
Conflicting reports came out on Tuesday from NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Mike Garafolo regarding the availability of edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Schultz implied that the Giants could be willing to deal him, but Garafolo shot that rumor down.
If Thibodeaux isn't on the block, maybe Burns could be. Now would be the ideal time to sell high on Burns, who is approaching a career high for single-season sacks with nine games left on the schedule.
The Giants have Burns on an expensive deal worth around $141 million. Realistically, the Colts probably can't afford to bring him in without sacrificing a few players or letting a majority of their impending free agents walk in the spring.
Burns would instantly become the highest-paid player on the team if the Colts traded for him. Though it sounds like a big risk, that type of money move is exactly what can make the difference in a Super Bowl run.
At the same time, Colts general manager Chris Ballard isn't known to make splash moves. The Colts rarely trade away top-tier picks, and when they do, it's usually for more picks later in the draft.
One exception to that would be defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, whom the Colts traded their 13th overall pick for in 2020.
Burns seems unhappy in New York, and who can blame him? After starting his career with the Carolina Panthers, Burns has won only 28 games through six and a half seasons in the NFL.
The Colts have already won seven games this season, a quarter of the number Burns has won in his career. If he wants to play winning football, it wouldn't be shocking to see him request a trade out of New York.
A deal like this would definitely come out of left field, but it's fun to hope.