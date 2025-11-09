Colts Nearly Traded Adonai Mitchell to an AFC North Foe
The Indianapolis Colts traded second-year wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and two first-round picks to the New York Jets on Tuesday in exchange for All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, but recent reports detail how the team planned to deal Mitchell ahead of the deadline, no matter what.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has detailed how had Mitchell not been dealt to New York, the Cleveland Browns planned to send a late-round pick to Indianapolis in exchange for the team's 2024 second round pick out of Texas.
Mitchell received "real interest" at the deadline, said Rapoport.
Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne had spoken highly of Mitchell despite his troubles in his first two seasons with the team.
Mitchell had 23 receptions on 55 targets in 17 games in his first season with the team. Whether the team's quarterback was Joe Flacco or Anthony Richardson Sr., neither seemed to form a consistent connection with the former Longhorn.
This season, Mitchell had nine receptions for 152 yards in eight total games. Nearly half of those yards came on a singular play in week four against the Los Angeles Rams; a 75-yard catch and run that would've been a touchdown had Mitchell not attempted to extend the ball past the goal line prematurely, consequently fumbling out of the back of the endzone for a touchback.
When Alec Pierce returned from injury two weeks later, Mitchell's temporary increase in usage was halted entirely when the team made him a healthy inactive against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Colts drafted Mitchell 52nd overall in 2024 despite a rather crowded wide receiver room. 2022 second-round pick Pierce had fallen short of expectations through two seasons with the team, and one can assume the selection of Mitchell was to either replace Pierce or push him towards more production.
The result was the latter, as Pierce's 824 receiving yards led the team. Through seven games played in 2025, he's currently on pace to surpass 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. With the departure of Mitchell, it looks as if the team feels confident in their core without the addition of Mitchell's diverse route tree.
Pierce is set to hit free agency this offseason. If Mitchell had showed the promise the team desired, one can assume he'd be in line to be Pierce's successor in 2026.
The Colts clearly felt set on dealing Mitchell at the deadline, and the success of their offense without him on the field left little chance for him to earn the snaps necessary to develop.
All signs continue to point to a desire from Indianapolis to extend Pierce. Strongly backed by his positional coach, the departure of Mitchell likely doesn't occur unless the team is confident they wouldn't also be losing their best deep threat in the offseason that would follow.
Mitchell will get the increased snaps necessary to develop as a player in New York, an opportunity that likely never would've come in Indianapolis. The Jets host the Browns Sunday at Met Life stadium.