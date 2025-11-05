Colts' New Cornerback Trio Can Be NFL's Deadliest
The NFL was the Wild Wild West for trade deadline day on Tuesday, but perhaps no trade stood out more than when the Indianapolis Colts made a massive move to secure Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets.
Now that the Colts have Gardner, it means Lou Anarumo may have arguably the most potent trio of cornerbacks to work with.
Gardner will join Kenny Moore II and Charvarius Ward, both of whom are top-level, number-one-type cornerbacks, just like Gardner.
This is a move that turns Anarumo's defense into a potentially mountainous problem for opposing quarterbacks, all while helping the pass-rush have more time to secure pressure and sacks.
With this on the mind, it's time to briefly analyze each of these three cornerbacks and how they might look with their new situations around them.
Sauce Gardner
Starting with the new Colts cornerback, Gardner brings a volcano-sized impact to Indy's coverage. Gardner has already put together serious accolades through just three and a half seasons.
He has two Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pros, and was the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Gardner has put together 46 pass breakups, 201 tackles, and three interceptions.
Don't let the low number of picks fool you, Gardner is so good that he covers the best receiver from every team he plays and often wins the matchups.
Gardner erases the best wide receivers in the NFL, and now joins a coordinator like Anarumo, who might take his talents to new heights in an exotic scheme that features plenty of opportunities for Gardner to shine.
Kenny Moore II
Colts star cornerback Kenny Moore has been a premier slot defender since 2018, and has been with Indianapolis for his entire career (picked up in 2017).
The former Pro Bowler makes this trifecta of him, Gardner, and Ward complete. Gardner and Ward are the perimeter lockdown cornerbacks, while Moore handls the inside coverage.
All three put together cover every major section of the field that a cornerback can, and given the pedigree, they can take away more than just one or two top receivers.
Moore had a great game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, showing that nothing is slowing down for the former Valdosta State Blaze. Now, he joins the most talented secondary he's been a part of.
Charvarius Ward
Before trading for Gardner, Indianapolis signed one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Ward. The former Kansas City Chief and San Francisco 49er inked a three-year, $54 million deal.
Ward has put together an impressive career, with 106 games (93 starts) of experience, as well as 448 tackles, 10 interceptions, 73 pass breakups, a Pro Bowl nomination, and Second-Team All-Pro accolade.
Ward has only seen four games of action and is still on injured reserve (concussion), but is expected to return in the upcoming weeks. However, in his limited action, he's placed an impressive Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 83.0 and overall mark of 83.4.
Ward has looked far and away like the best cornerback up to this point for the Colts. Ward can only benefit from having Gardner in the coverage with him moving forward.
The Bottom Line
This trade was an explosive one and puts the Colts' coverage abilities through the roof. It also helps the rest of the defensive in general, especially when Ward returns to join Gardner and Moore.
Indy might have suffered a tough Week 9 loss, but it was one game. Now, the defense has Gardner, who can be the best cornerback on any given gameday to pair with an elite offensive counterpart.