The Indianapolis Colts need Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard. And they need to realize it now before it’s too late.

Look, I love Philip Rivers. But this Indianapolis team has its back against the wall. The Colts must win their final three games if they want a legitimate chance at making the playoffs, and right now the math is unforgiving.

Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that Philip Rivers will start again next Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2025

Sitting at an 8 percent playoff probability after four straight losses, there is no room left for conservative thinking. Win Weeks 16, 17, and 18, and that number jumps to 98 percent.

If the goal is to win now, Richardson and Leonard give this team the best chance to attack. They introduce elements that stress defenses instead of allowing them to sit comfortably.

Richardson’s presence alone forces defenses to respect the deep ball and his mobility. Even with his flaws, that combination raises the ceiling of the entire offense.

Richardson’s 8–7 record as a starter shows he’s already won games at this level. Rivers may know the offensive scheme well, but so do the two young quarterbacks who have been in meetings and preparing every week.

And the urgency is no longer hypothetical. Shane Steichen confirmed the Colts have opened Anthony Richardson Sr.’s 21-day practice window, putting his return squarely on the table.

Colts Shane Steichen: Team opening 21-day practice window for Anthony Richardson Sr. this week. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 18, 2025

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Opening the window raises the stakes. The Colts need to see Richardson sooner rather than later, because a loss in San Francisco could make any return come too late.

Riley Leonard showed immediately in Week 14 why he matters. Thrown into the game after Daniel Jones went down, the rookie accounted for a rushing touchdown and 145 passing yards on 18 completions.

That wasn’t luck. Leonard played in the college national championship game last year, and the composure showed. He is a competitive winner, not a placeholder.

I do believe the Colts should have given Riley Leonard a chance. I get you do want to make the playoffs, but you drafted Leonard in the 6th round for what if you won't even give him a look.



They could 100% build a run heavy offense with Taylor and Leonard.



Here is Riley… pic.twitter.com/pBg4KCbojs — Prospect Film Room (@FilmProspect) December 11, 2025

I understand the hesitation to hand the reins to a rookie with the season on the line. That hesitation makes sense in almost every situation.

But at this point in a desperate season, convention is the wrong priority.

Indianapolis is in a rare spot where dressing three quarterbacks and seeing all of them play on a given Sunday could actually happen. Flexibility is an advantage, not a risk.

Steichen is going to have to lean on this quarterback room’s flexibility if this team stands a chance at making the postseason. This isn’t about committing to one identity — it’s about having multiple answers when defenses take something away.

Looking ahead to Monday Night Football on December 22, San Francisco is going to force quarterbacks to win deep and outside the pocket. That is exactly where Richardson and Leonard expand what this offense can do.

indiana nights : MNF edition pic.twitter.com/CZWjXkcE95 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 17, 2025

With San Francisco ranking 29th in pass rush grade per PFF (61.4), Rivers should have time in the pocket. But defenses will simply bring their safeties down, smother the screen game, and limit what he can realistically attack.

The youthful combination of Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard gives the Colts their best chance to win. If Indianapolis waits too long to embrace that, the season will already be over.

This freefall demands urgency.

If Indianapolis wants to survive, Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard must be trusted to captain this offense to its full potential.

Recommended Articles