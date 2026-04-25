Colts Find Potential Long-Term Starter in LSU S A.J. Haulcy With 78th Pick: Instant Analysis

With the 78th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select LSU safety A.J. Haulcy.

The Colts entered the 2026 NFL Draft with an opening at the strong safety spot after losing two-year starter Nick Cross to the Washington Commanders in free agency, and A.J. Haulcy profiles as a strong candidate to fill said void as a rookie. The other contenders heading into the summer are veteran Juanyeh Thomas and second-year safety Hunter Wohler.

A.J. Haulcy began his college career at New Mexico, starting nine games as a true freshman. He notably logged a 24-tackle game against Fresno State during his time there, which ultimately served as a sneak peek at what was to come.

He then transferred to Houston, becoming a first-team All-Big 12 selection during his two years as a starter. In his final season at LSU, Haulcy led the Tigers in tackles (88 total) while also hauling in three interceptions.

In his final two seasons at the college ranks, Haulcy totaled 162 tackles, hauled in eight interceptions, and broke up 12 passes. He did sport a 15.1% missed tackle rate during said stretch, but defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is prepared to clean up his flaws once he gets in the building.

At 5'11 5/8" and 215 pounds, Haulcy plays like a natural linebacker with ball skills. He is a legitimate tackling machine from any alignment, but his biggest calling card is his versatility and durability.

During his four-year career, A.J. Haulcy logged 1,383 snaps at free safety, 1,057 snaps in the box, and 369 snaps in the slot. He started in all 48 games possible during his career, adding special teams contributions every step of the way.

He could benefit from a switch to more box safety than deep safety, as he’s physical and excellent at cleaning up what’s in front of him. The Colts have some mild candidates to replace strong safety Nick Cross, but none with the high draft pedigree that Haulcy has. He can be the base strong safety as well as play some dime linebacker. Plus, he has 1,300-plus snaps of experience at free safety, and another 350-plus in the slot. 2026 Indy Draft Guide

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter