Predicting the Outcome of Remaining Colts Games
The Indianapolis Colts haven't had a season start this well since the Peyton Manning days — when Super Bowl appearances were the expectation.
The Colts have Lombardi dreams in 2025, and there have been few reasons to argue why they shouldn't. The offense is consistently lethal, and the defense is a turnover machine meant to disrupt.
The Colts haven't had the toughest of schedules — at least not yet. The final seven games on Indy's plate are ranked as the second-hardest of any team. They'll face some juggernauts, but these matchups should be a good indication of how the Colts could perform in the postseason.
Here's my predictions for how the Colts perform down the stretch.
@ Kansas City Chiefs | W
With fresh legs coming out of the bye, I think Shane Steichen will cook up a deadly game plan against Andy Reid's Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes has never beaten the Colts in the regular season (0-2), and he's never had to face a Colts team this good. That being said, the Chiefs have lost only one home game this season, and it was to the Philadelphia Eagles.
With the imminent return of Charvarius Ward, the Colts will be able to field their best secondary against Mahomes. If they can give him trouble, then the Colts could be in line for their ninth win.
Vs. Houston Texans | W
The Texans' offensive production has fallen off a cliff in 2025. They have five games with under 20 points scored, and when you consider that the Colts have scored 20+ in every game, the odds of a road win look a bit shaky for Houston.
The Texans' defense has been elite, allowing the fewest total points in the league (150). If C.J. Stroud is unable to get things going on the other side of the ball, they'll be in danger of not only losing their AFC South title but also missing the playoffs in general.
@ Jacksonville Jaguars | W
The Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, the same year they last won the AFC South. It's time to put an end to that streak.
Trevor Lawrence is playing arguably the worst football of his career, and with Sauce Gardner added to the Colts' secondary, Lawrence could be in for a long day.
This would make it four wins in a row for the Colts, and would put them at 11-2.
@ Seattle Seahawks | L
This game is just a recipe for a loss — on the road, in one of the loudest stadiums in the league, against a top run defense and one of the best offenses in football.
Sam Darnold and the Seahawks have been dicing up defenses all year long, especially thanks to a breakout season from third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
If the Colts fall behind early, it may be tough to regain a lead, which would lead to a third loss on the year.
Vs. San Francisco 49ers | W
Kyle Shanahan is proving why he's one of the best coaches in the league this season. It doesn't matter who's under center, the 49ers have been putting points on the board.
The 49ers' defense is riddled with injuries, which could mean Steichen's gets free rein against them at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The 49ers have already lost to the Texans and Jaguars, so why not add a third AFC South loss in a road clash with Indy?
Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | W
If the Colts can beat Jacksonville on the road, they can certainly beat them at home. The Colts have won 10 of their last 12 games against the Jaguars at Lucas Oil, a stat that bodes well for their home finale.
If Indy does win this game, it'll likely secure the AFC South title and their first home playoff game since they faced the Cincinnati Bengals in January 2015.
@ Houston Texans | L
At this point, I've already predicted the Colts to hit the 13-win mark. If that's enough for the number one seed, they will rest their starters against the Texans in the season finale.
The Texans could still be fighting for a playoff spot, and if they are, I see them taking down the Colts' second stringers in Houston.
FINAL RECORD: 13-4
It's an ambitious prediction. But this Colts team has a different energy, and they've proven that they're worthy of respect.
I see the floor for this team being 11 wins. The ceiling, however, could be even higher than 13 wins.
With lots of football left to play, we'll see how it all ends up for Indy.