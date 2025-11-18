Colts' Sauce Gardner Ready to 'Put on a Clinic' with Charvarius Ward
Ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by trading two first-rounders and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets for All-Pro-level cornerback, Sauce Gardner.
Gardner played well en route to Indy taking an overtime victory over the Falcons, but that was without fellow star cornerback Charvarius Ward on the field.
However, after being on injured reserve for a concussion, Ward is eligible to return against the Kansas City Chiefs. When asked about the possibility of playing with Ward, Gardner showed excitement.
"Charvarius (Ward Sr.), he’s been a dog since he was in San Fran, since he was in Kansas City. So, I'm looking forward to just going out there together and putting on a clinic. But from afar, watching him, he's always been that guy.
We've been chopping it up a lot, talking ball, talking life in general. He’s a great dude for sure. Great person to be around, his work ethic and film study routine, everything that he does – it's pretty good. So, I'm looking forward to him getting back out there for sure."
Gardner and Ward are each worthy of being called 'lockdown' cornerbacks, and there are few NFL squads that can boast having two legitimate CB1s, but Indy can the moment Ward returns.
Gardner and Ward have each put up incredible careers. Below are the accolades for each defender through their respective NFL tenures.
Sauce Gardner (Four Years)
- 2 Pro Bowls
- 2 First-Team All-Pros
- 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
- 2022 leader in pass breakups (20)
Charvarius Ward (Eight Years)
- 1 Super Bowl Championship (2019 - Kansas City Chiefs)
- 1 Pro Bowl
- 1 Second-Team All-Pro
If Ward can return against the Chiefs and get paired with Gardner, it will make life quite difficult on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.
The Chiefs have been uncharacteristically 'off' offensively, generally operating at the highest level. Instead, Mahomes and Co. have fallen behind their typical rhythm.
Colts' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had success against Mahomes, calling the shots for the stop troops with the Cincinnati Bengals, so giving him a duo like Gardner and Ward will help that cause.
Gardner brings a solid 2025 into this game. Through eight games, Gardner has tallied 26 tackles, seven pass breakups, and Pro Football Focus marks of 72.4 overall and 83.0 in run defense.
As for Ward, he's only played four games, but has been fantastic for Indy during that span. Ward has 13 tackles, three pass breakups, and PFF marks of 83.4 overall and 83.0 in coverage.
If Ward returns against the Chiefs, it gives Anarumo a brutal trifecta to utilize against Reid's offensive cause. Ward, Gardner, and Kenny Moore II would occupy the outside corner spots, as well as the slot.
This type of cornerback trio can remove the top three pass-catchers on any given snap, for any given team, and it would put the most pressure on Mahomes to find his receivers.
Gardner's excitement to play with Ward is exactly how the Colts' fanbase feels, and it gives Indianapolis the best possible chance to slow down Mahomes, who can be the best QB on any given gameday.
If the Colts can secure a victory on the road at Arrowhead on Sunday, it plummets the Chiefs to 5-6 and out of the playoff hunt, which has been unheard of in the Mahomes-Reid era.