Colts' Shane Steichen 'Not Worried' About Job Security

The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season has been one of two tales from two halves. The first half was incredible, starting at a blistering 8-2 record and looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

However, since then, Indianapolis has dropped an unprecedented six-straight games following their second loss of the year to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even with the wild amount of key injuries, this type of losing streak after starting so well is unacceptable, and Shane Steichen's seat might be hotter than it looks with the playoffs out of reach.

Steichen was asked about his job security following the 23-17 home loss to the Jaguars - answering clear and concise.

“Not worried. I take it one day at a time. I'm worried about the Houston Texans coming up this Sunday,

that’s all I’m worried about.”

Indianapolis Colts' Shane Steichen Talks Missing Playoffs, Loss to Jacksonville Jaguars pic.twitter.com/PZ1Mi6cUVS — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) December 29, 2025

The Colts have completely fallen apart with Steichen at the helm to create one of the biggest midseason collapses in NFL history.

Despite the playoffs being off the table, the Week 18 clash with the Houston Texans could hold more weight than it seems on paper.

If Indianapolis can't pull off the upset and drop their seventh-straight game to finish with a losing record after an 8-2 start, Steichen's case to stay as head coach will lose integrity.

Again, there is a valid argument that losing Daniel Jones for the year was a massive blow to this football team, as he was playing great football until the Achilles injury. However, to lose this many games in a row after sitting atop the NFL is a wild development.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaves the field after losing a game to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With the current 8-8 record, Steichen sits at a career win-loss mark that is literally the definition of average, with 25 wins and 25 losses.

It's not fair to put all the blame on Steichen for this mediocre career record, especially considering that Anthony Richardson Sr. was drafted to be a part of his offense and hasn't been available due to a multitude of injuries.

Furthermore, Richardson has underperformed to the highest degree. With these two circumstances regarding the former fourth-overall selection, it's added four other starting quarterbacks to the equation through Steichen's tenure.

Gardner Minshew, Joe Flacco, Jones, and Philip Rivers have all started at one point or another for Steichen, as well.

At the end of the day, it's difficult to say if Steichen's seat is hot or not, but it should surprise nobody if his job security isn't as safe as it was during the first 10 games of the season for the Colts.

Shane Steichen on if he’s gotten any indication from Carlie Irsay-Gordon that he’ll be back for a 4th season: pic.twitter.com/x7ALgPiDfC — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 29, 2025

While there aren't any playoffs to fight for, Steichen and the Colts desperately need to win against the Texans to avoid a brutal seventh-straight defeat.

As for Steichen's job security, it can only hurt him if Indianapolis loses at NRG Stadium next Sunday to close out the 2025 regular season.

There's a lot of pride on the line, and potentially jobs, when the Colts clash with the Texans. We'll see how things play out for Indy, a team that has all but imploded as their campaign draws to a close.

