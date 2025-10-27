Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Sign Veteran to Fortify Defensive Edge Depth

With recent injuries to the defensive end room, the Indianapolis Colts acted by adding valuable experience.

Michael Greene

Aug 27, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) looks on against the Houston Texans during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) looks on against the Houston Texans during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts added veteran depth to their defensive line on Monday, signing defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released Seth Coleman, who joined the unit less than a week ago.

Kpassagnon brings significant experience to a Colts defense suddenly dealing with injuries at defensive end. The 6-foot-7, 289-pound lineman has appeared in 108 career games with the Chiefs, Saints, and Bears, totaling 145 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks since entering the league in 2017.

A former second-round pick out of Villanova, Kpassagnon played a key role in Kansas City’s Super Bowl run during the 2019 season. He spent the last four years in New Orleans before briefly landing in Chicago earlier this season.

The move comes as Indianapolis looks to stabilize its pass rush following the MCL injury to Samson Ebukam, who is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Ebukam’s absence has left the Colts searching for answers on the edge, with Tyquan Lewis and JT Tuimoloau likely shouldering increased workloads.

Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (Blue Uniform) walks up the field
Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) walks up the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kpassagnon offers a versatile skill set with the ability to play inside or out, giving defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo flexibility in his front. His three career postseason sacks also highlight a track record of performing in big moments.

If he can quickly adapt to the system, Kpassagnon could see meaningful snaps sooner rather than later. His addition marks another small but strategic move as the Colts aim to keep momentum heading into the second half of the season.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, this could be the first of several roster tweaks aimed at fortifying the defense. Even as a practice-squad addition, Kpassagnon could be a candidate for elevation if he performs well in practice.

His arrival ultimately comes at the expense of rookie DE Coleman, who now finds himself the odd man out in a crowded defensive end room.

Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman (9) running out of the tunnel
Sep 14, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Seth Coleman (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Coleman’s release ends a brief stint in Indianapolis after signing to the practice squad on October 21. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois spent the offseason with Seattle and posted 15.5 career sacks during his collegiate career.

The timing of the move is notable, with the Colts preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 9. 

Rodgers’ limited mobility could give Indianapolis a prime opportunity to generate pressure, especially with a reinforced defensive front looking to make a statement.

Indianapolis continues to search for ways to spark its defense amid key injuries up front. The addition of Kpassagnon offers a low-risk, veteran move that could pay dividends down the stretch.

Every move matters now, and the Colts are hoping this one helps keep their playoff push on track.

Michael Greene
MICHAEL GREENE

Michael Greene is a graduate of Indiana University and the Scouting Academy. He's in his first year covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL, with a unique focus on fantasy football.

