5 Keys for Colts to End Season Right Against Texans

Playoffs are officially off the table for the Indianapolis Colts as they head to NRG Stadium to close out the 2025 season.

After three games of the legendary Philip Rivers leading the Colts' offense, rookie QB Riley Leonard will get his first career start against a terrifying Houston Texans defense.

With only pride and the desperation to end a six-game losing streak on the line, it won't be easy for the Colts to avoid an 8-9 finish for the second-straight year.

Regardless, there's still a chance to go out on a big-time positive note for Shane Steichen's squad in Week 18.

With that on the brain, here are the five keys to Indy getting a huge upset victory in the finale of a disappointing campaign.

Make Life as Easy as Possible on Riley Leonard

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) looks to handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A simple goal on paper, but wildly difficult when factoring in the Houston defense, a unit that can smash any offense in the NFL.

Leonard will need all the help he can get to succeed. Quick passes, RPOs, a strong running game with Jonathan Taylor, Leonard's rushing ability, and help from his pass-catchers.

Below are Houston's defensive averages and rank.

Points Allowed Per Game - 16.6 (1st)

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 177.6 (4th)

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game - 94.8 (4th)

Total Yards Allowed Per Game - 272.4 (1st)

Based on the above statistics, it's going to be the biggest football test of Leonard's career when he steps onto the field Sunday.

Shane Steichen, Jim Bob Cooter, and the rest of the Indy offensive staff must help the young field general with a potentially simplified game plan. Otherwise, it will be a mountainous task for Leonard to operate.

Don't Allow Nico Collins to Run Rampant

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Nico Collins is one of the most overlooked receivers in the NFL, and his 1,117 receiving yards, 71 catches, and seven all-purpose touchdowns (six receiving) prove it.

In Week 13 when the Texans defeated the Colts 20-16, Collins went off on Lou Anarumo's defense, hauling in five catches for 98 receiving yards and a rushing score to boot.

There's a real possibility that the Colts sit their star cornerback Sauce Gardner since this game has nearly no meaning, and given the calf injury he just returned from.

This means the likes of Johnathan Edwards, Mekhi Blackmon, Jaylon Jones, and potentially Cameron Mitchell, will see Collins in coverage.

Collins should be Anarumo's top priority to contain. If he's allowed to replicate his Week 13 performance, or be better, there may be no hope for Indy's stop troops to contain C.J. Stroud and Nick Caley's offense.

Protect Riley Leonard at All Costs

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The pass-rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter is arguably the most deadly in the league. To give Leonard a chance, these two can't consistently be let into the backfield for pressures and sacks.

On the year, Hunter has 14 sacks and Anderson 12, making up for 26 of Houston's 46 team sacks (56.5 percent).

While stopping Collins should be the defense's top priority, the same can be said for Steichen's offense with Hunter and Anderson.

We'll see if Bernhard Raimann and rookie right tackle Jalen Travis can handle this pair of defensive pass-rushing thoroughbreds.

Big Performance from Defensive Interior

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) works to get to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With the absence of DeForest Buckner (Injured Reserve - neck) it means that names like Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore must step up to get internal pressure on Stroud.

Grover Stewart must also play a factor, but he's generally not considered much of a QB pressure machine or pass-rusher, so it will fall on Adebawore, Gallimore, and Chris Wormley to make that happen from the defensive tackle position.

In the last game against the Texans, it was Adebawore and Wormley who logged the two sacks on Stroud, so that's encouraging as the defense heads into it's second meeting with Houston.

If the Colts' defensive tackles can create chaos in the backfield, it will give Anarumo's side of the ball the best chance to succeed and help the offense stay in the game.

Explosive Plays from Alec Pierce

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Alec Pierce is having another excellent season for the Colts, and has improved as more than just a deep threat. However, while Pierce is a more complete receiver, a few big plays from him will loosen up Houston's defense.

After his worst performance of the year last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars (five targets, no catches), this is an excellent chance to bounce back.

Luckily, Leonard has the arm to get Pierce involved down the field more often. If Steichen can get the quick passing game and ground attack going, it will only help Pierce make plays. This also works the other way as far as the offensive game plan is concerned.

Expect Steichen to allow Leonard to cut it loose to Pierce on some vertical shots. Given that Pierce is the best deep threat in the league, the Colts need to use that to their advantage on Sunday afternoon.

