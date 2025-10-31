Colts vs. Steelers Best Bets | Jones and Pierce Set to Impress
The Indianapolis Colts’ Week 9 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is right around the corner. That means it’s time for another round of Colts Best Bets.
Player props just dropped on most sportsbooks, and it’s time to hunt for value. We’re 23-10 on the 2025 season, coming off another plus-money week.
Just like usual, we’re getting inside Shane Steichen’s head to predict this week’s game plan — using recent performances and historical data.
Over the last few weeks, Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor has been the engine behind this offense. But sportsbooks have quietly overlooked Colts veteran quarterback Daniel Jones and his suddenly elite air attack.
Jones has thrown for 272 and 288 yards in his last two outings — along with two and three-touchdown performances — while completing 72% and 67% of his passes. He is quietly wrecking secondaries.
That brings us to our first play: Daniel Jones Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-122).
Jones has hit this number in four of his last five games and has tossed 10 total touchdowns during that span. Coming off a 3-touchdown game and facing a Mike Tomlin defense that will load the box to stop Jonathan Taylor, this prop has real value.
Sticking with the Colts’ passing attack, we’re rolling with Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-110).
Pierce has hit this line in five straight games and currently leads the NFL with 21.4 receiving yards per reception. Jones and Pierce are building something special, and the chemistry is obvious.
Now, for the most automatic play on the board — the one we’ve been cashing all season — Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-220).
After a three-touchdown performance last week, sportsbooks somehow dropped his touchdown odds by more than 100 points. We’ll take that gift.
Taylor has posted 3+ touchdown performances in three of his last four games. Over his last 13 outings, he’s found the end zone 21 times. That’s not production — that’s domination.
Even Mike Tomlin’s defensive wizardry can’t stop Taylor right now. He’s a touchdown machine in an offense averaging over a point per minute of possession.
On the other side, expect Pittsburgh to lean heavily on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to keep pace with Indy’s league-leading offense. This one has classic shootout written all over it.
That’s why we’re taking Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-123).
Rodgers has cleared this mark in three straight games, throwing eight touchdowns over that span — and 21 over his last ten. The Colts’ secondary, meanwhile, has allowed 999 passing yards and six passing touchdowns in their last three games alone.
That’s an average of 333 yards and two scores per opposing quarterback. Rodgers will have opportunities all afternoon.
For our final play, we’re targeting a subtle but profitable trend: Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell Under 9.5 Longest Reception (-115).
This has hit in eight of his last ten games — and in each of the last four. With Rodgers airing it out downfield, the checkdowns should be limited — making this a strong under play.
This week’s card leans on efficiency and trends that have paid consistently all season. Jones’ touchdown prop and Pierce’s yardage total give exposure to an emerging Colts passing game that continues to surprise oddsmakers.
Taylor’s Anytime TD remains a weekly staple — one you take until it stops hitting. On the other side, Rodgers’ over and Gainwell’s under balance the slate with plays that align perfectly with each team’s offensive identity.
The Colts have been the NFL’s most complete offense over the last month, and Week 9 should be no different. If the trends hold, this card doesn’t just offer value — it offers fireworks.
