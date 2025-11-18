Colts' Steichen Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Chiefs Clash
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for an AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 after a much-needed bye week.
Results from across the league pushed the Colts out of the AFC's top spot, but they still control their own destiny. Now sitting at 8-2, the Colts must find a way to secure a few more wins as they hunt for home-field advantage and their first AFC South title since 2014.
The Colts suffered quite a few injuries before their bye week, and head coach Shane Steichen addressed a few of those during his press conference on Monday.
DeForest Buckner Update
Before the Colts faced the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin in Week 10, the team announced that starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would be placed on injured reserve due to a neck injury. Buckner traveled to Panama during the bye week to receive stem cell therapy.
"Yeah, I don't have anything else to add on that," Steichen said. "I know he got that [stem cell therapy] done, and then we'll see how he progresses here in the next few weeks.”
When asked if Buckner would return, Steichen stayed optimistic. "That's the hope – yeah, absolutely," Steichen said.
Buckner must sit out the next three games. He'll be eligible to return in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, but it's unclear what his exact timetable is.
Anthony Richardson Sr. Update
Over a month ago, Anthony Richardson Sr. suffered a brutal eye injury during pre-game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals. The injury was later diagnosed as an orbital eye fracture, and it required surgery.
Richardson was placed on IR, and he is technically eligible to return this week. The Colts have the option to open Richardson's 21-day practice window, but Steichen hasn't made any concrete plans.
"I'll probably have an update for you guys on Wednesday," Steichen said. "AR (Anthony Richardson Sr.) is still rehabbing and getting better."
Once he went out, there were questions regarding who would be the backup quarterback. The Colts have stuck with Riley Leonard, but it appears they'll revert to Richardson if he comes back.
“Yeah, if he gets cleared by the doctors," Steichen said when asked if Richardson would be the backup for the rest of the year.
The third-year quarterback has appeared in the fourth quarter twice this year, both in blowout wins. Daniel Jones has been able to stay healthy, but having Richardson back ASAP would be nice so that the Colts don't have to put their faith in a rookie backup.
Charvarius Ward Update
Charvarius Ward has only played in four of the Colts' 10 games this season due to two separate concussions. Indy signed him to solve their secondary issues, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field.
Now that Sauce Gardner is in the mix, the Colts' secondary will be a fun watch for the next few years. That being said, Steichen was reluctant to provide an update on Ward's status ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
"I should have some more information for you guys on Wednesday on Mooney (Charvarius Ward Sr.)," Steichen said.
Ward went on IR, but he has passed the four-game threshold. If the Colts open up his practice window, fans may get to watch Gardner and him work in tandem against Patrick Mahomes.
The Colts will practice on Wednesday, and as Steichen said, more news will be available then.