Colts' Tyler Warren Giving Off 'Pro Bowl Vibes'
The Indianapolis Colts' offense has put up big numbers and consistency through 10 games into the 2025 season.
One big reason for this is the incredible impact of the rookie tight end, Tyler Warren. The 2024 Mackey Award winner has played like a veteran just 10 games into his young career.
Bucky Brooks at Fox Sports placed Warren into his elite list of rookies who are the real deal. His entry for Warren is one of pure respect for what the dynamic talent has done in his first year.
"Part of Daniel Jones’ success can be attributed to Warren’s dominance inside the numbers. The rookie tight end has been sensational as a chain mover in the Colts’ ball control offense.
Warren is averaging 12.3 yards per catch with three touchdowns, as the designated chain mover on an offense loaded with playmakers in the backfield and on the perimeter.
The rookie tight end is giving off Pro Bowl vibes as a matchup nightmare for defensive coordinators around the league."
Warren has been fantastic on all fronts operating within Shane Steichen's offense. Whether it be running routes, catching passes, or throwing blocks, Warren has done it all.
Warren has 50 catches on 67 targets for a fantastic efficiency percentage of 74.6. Warren has also been a yards after catch machine.
373 of his 617 receiving yards have come after the catch, equating to 60.5 percent of his total yards. In short, once Warren gets the football, he's immediately dangerous.
As Brooks points out, Daniel Jones has favored Warren in several games, and with good reason; he's able to maneuver and create separation to become a massive safety blanket for the field general.
Out of Jones' 223 completions, 50 have gone to Warren, which accounts for 22.4 percent of Jones' passes. This is an impressive feat, and ranks Warren fourth in the NFL among all tight ends in catches (tied with Travis Kelce).
When the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, it will be an interesting showcase between Kelce and Warren.
While Kelce is closer to the end of his Hall of Fame NFL career, Warren is just getting started, but they both operate in similar ways.
Kelce has been an elite pass-catcher, of course, but his blocking is also overlooked. Per Pro Football Focus, Kelce has a 62.6 run-blocking grade. As for Warren, he's logged a grade of 57.7.
As for pass-catching metrics in 2025, below are the numbers.
Travis Kelce
- 50 catches
- 631 receiving yards
- 4 touchdowns
Tyler Warren
- 50 catches
- 617 receiving yards
- 4 overall touchdowns (3 receiving, 1 rushing)
Warren will be leaned upon to be a big piece of Steichen's humming offense this Sunday against the aggressive defense of Steve Spagnuolo.
The rookie tight end, as Brooks points out, has given off 'Pro Bowl vibes' and is showing zero signs of slowing down. If he keeps up his averages for all 17 games, he'll finish with 85 catches for 1,049 receiving yards, five receiving TDs, and around two rushing TDs.
We'll see how Warren's rookie campaign plays out, but if he continues playing at a high level, he'll likely earn a Pro Bowl while already emerging as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.