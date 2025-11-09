Colts Won't Have Three Key Contributors Suit Up vs. Falcons
The Indianapolis Colts are set to collide with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFL's first game from Berlin, Germany.
The Colts will fight to get back into the win column after a horrific six-turnover showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As for the Falcons, they're trying to avoid what might be a season-crushing fourth-straight loss. Not many teams can recover for a possible playoff spot with that type of losing streak.
With this game on tap to kick off the Week 10 slate, here are the inactives for Indy and Atlanta.
Colts Inactives
The most prominent names on the inactives are Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, and Anthony Gould. Overall, Indy has seven names who won't suit up.
The Colts made some roster moves to help fill the void left behind by Ebukam and Lewis by elevating defensive end Durell Nchami and defensive tackle Tim Smith.
Also, Indy's defense won't have its superstar defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner. This will put a target squarely on Indy's defensive interior. We'll see how Lou Anarumo accounts for Atlanta's running backs.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Falcons Inactives
- CB - Mike Hughes
- S - Jordan Fuller
- EDGE - Leonard Floyd
- OL - Andrew Stueber
- G - Matthew Bergeron
- OL - Joshua Gray
- DL - LaCale London
The Falcons' inactives feature three starters in cornerback Mike Hughes, edge rusher Leonard Floyd, and guard Matthew Bergeron.
Indianapolis' offense could try and pick on cornerback Natrone Brooks, who will be replacing Hughes as a starter.
As for Floyd, his absence from this contest gives rookie defensive end James Pearce Jr. a chance at more reps. He'll face the likes of Indy's offensive tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith.
Lastly, Bergeron will be replaced by Kyle Hinton. Given the injury to Buckner, it could open up some opportunities for Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, and Adetomiwa Adebawore.
The Colts have a big-time opportunity to seize the moment in this game in Berlin. If the Colts can secure a key victory against the Falcons, they'll hit an impressive 8-2 mark ahead of the bye week.
Look for Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor to do everything possible to bounce back after an uncharacteristically bad showing in Week 9.
As for the defense, they'll be without Buckner, which could pose issues for the run defense. However, with some interior OL injuries for Atlanta, it might help the cause to stop the Falcons' ground attack.
We'll see what happens when Shane Steichen goes head-to-head with Raheem Morris in an important game for both teams for completely different reasons.