NFL Pundits List 4 'Ideal Landing Spots' for Colts' Anthony Richardson

On the first day of workouts at the 2026 NFL combine, news broke that the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson mutually agreed to seek a trade. It was a development that had been a long time coming after Richardson lost the starting job to Daniel Jones last August.

Richardson started 15 games for Indianapolis after being selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft, with injuries and a temporary benching slowing his development as a passer. Although Richardson was selected as a "project QB", the Colts started him in Week 1 of his rookie season, a decision that general manager Chris Ballard may now regret.

Past decisions aside, the most important thing now is finding an appropriate suitor for Richardson. Four NFL analysts, including two ex-players and one former executive, wrote about their ideal trade fits for the 23-year-old.

Maurice Jones-Drew's Pick: Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Richardson could be the NFL's next reclamation project if he lands in the right spot after his tumultuous stint in Indy," Jones-Drew wrote. "Learning under [Kyle] Shanahan or Sean McVay in Los Angeles could help Richardson turn his career around and potentially earn another chance to eventually start."

Jones-Drew mentioned the impact that Shanahan had on Sam Darnold, who was the 49ers' backup for one season before winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

One issue with Jones-Drew's idea is that Richardson doesn't have nearly as many snaps as Darnold did at that point in his career. Richardson can ill-afford another year on the sidelines because he needs in-game experience. That being said, the league's best offensive minds might feel differently.

David Carr's Pick: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur is shown during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, January 4, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

" Malik Willis﻿﻿ developed greatly as a backup for two seasons under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, and now, he's in line to earn a second starting opportunity in free agency," Carr wrote. "If Willis does sign with another team, Green Bay would be a great fit for Richardson, who would no doubt benefit learning from LaFleur and working behind ﻿﻿Jordan Love﻿﻿."

Again, this is another situation where Richardson doesn't compete for a starting job. The Packers are paying Love $55 million annually, so the only situation where Richardson plays is if Love gets injured.

With only one year left on his rookie deal, this could be a good situation for Richardson. If Love goes down, Richardson can thrive in LaFleur's run-heavy offense and find a starting job elsewhere in 2027.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Marc Ross' Pick: Los Angeles Rams

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Richardson's situation is a Catch-22," Ross wrote. "He has so little playing experience that he needs to get on the field in order to develop, yet he still is not ready to play at a consistent enough level to produce wins as a starter. Thus, the Rams would be an ideal landing spot."

Ross recognizes the duality of Richardson's situation, but he feels that learning behind a former Super Bowl champ is the best option.

Stafford, who announced he won't be retiring at this year's NFL Honors, could take Richardson under his wing for a year. If Stafford goes down at any point, Richardson in McVay's offense would certainly be fun to watch.

Jeffri Chadiha's Pick: New York Jets

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Jets make the most sense," Chadiha wrote. "They just spent last season hoping ﻿﻿Justin Fields﻿﻿ could turn into a reliable starter. Richardson will cost a lot less, since he's still on a rookie deal, and he brings a skill set similar to that of Fields and ﻿﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿﻿, last year's backup... Adding a cost-effective quarterback like Richardson also would give this team more financial flexibility to keep building for the future."

Richardson would incur a cap hit of just over $5 million for any team that trades for him. In this era, that's practically nothing.

Chadiha is the only analyst who thinks the ideal landing spot for Richardson is a team where he could start. The Jets seem to always be looking for a franchise quarterback, and if anything, Richardson could have the chance to reunite with wide receiver AD Mitchell.