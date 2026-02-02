The Indianapolis Colts have just under three months to prepare for the 2026 NFL draft. This year's selections could determine the fate of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, making it imperative for them to land some instant-impact players.

Ballard has had several excellent selections in the draft, such as running back Jonathan Taylor, but he's also been responsible for many busts. Ballard has especially struggled with drafting edge rushers, but in a new ESPN mock draft, the Colts use their second-round pick on one.

ESPN analyst Matt Miller has the Colts selecting Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas with the 47th overall pick.

"The Colts could go defensive tackle here, but they need impact players across the defensive front," Miller wrote. "Thomas is a sudden, rocked-up pressure player on the edge at 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds with elite quickness."

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) applies pressure on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Breaking Down R Mason Thomas

Thomas spent all four years of his collegiate career with the Sooners, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2025 and second-team All-SEC honors in 2024. Thomas wasn't a consistent starter until 2024, when he broke out for nine sacks.

In his senior season, Thomas racked up 26 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, a pass defended, two forced fumbles, and a touchdown in nine games played. He was a difference-maker for Oklahoma's defense, but an injury on a 23-yard touchdown return kept him out for most of the second half of the season.

Thomas initially accepted an invitation to participate in this year's Senior Bowl, but he was removed from the roster for an unknown reason. His non-participation could bump his draft stock down, making him a viable second-round option for the Colts.

Thomas would differ from past Ballard draft picks at edge rusher. Ballard emphasizes length and measurables, but that formula hasn't been paying off. A player like Thomas could be a much-needed change in Ballard's draft strategy, and it would help pad the Colts' depth at defensive line with three defensive ends set to hit the open market in free agency.

R Mason Thomas / Primary 3-4 DE



+ speed to power

+ natural bend

+ pad level iq

+ first step explosion

+ low center of gravity

+ savy run instincts



Top 32 grade for me, size concerns are real along with injury history but hard to find natural athletes like the down line pic.twitter.com/zOjr79imBY — Lando | (@BKLando_) January 26, 2026

The Colts' positional needs in the draft will be defined by how they act in free agency. If they chase after a veteran pass rusher in free agency, then they likely wouldn't need to draft one in the second round.

Thomas has elite bend and explosion off the line, which could prove to be useful against slower offensive tackles. At 6-foot-2, Thomas is somewhat undersized, but he does a great job of using his speed to generate leverage and power.

Pro Football Focus gave Thomas an 85.3 overall grade, which finished as the 37th best among 851 eligible edge rushers in college football.

R Mason Thomas is an athletic freak, with production to back it up.



- Amazing Motor + Anchor

- Unreal athleticism and bend

- Incredibly smart in the run game

- Great Pad Level



The only true downside is his 6'2, 249lb frame, but it's hard to look past all the elite attributes. pic.twitter.com/0abvW8TuII — Cam (@42Cyc) February 1, 2026

"He gets beat up for being small and not long enough but I think he’s going to be a nightmare for tall tackles because he can bend and he’s really explosive,” said one NFC scouting director (via NFL.com).

Ballard's history of missing on edge rushers could mean the Colts avoid choosing one, but his lack of success hasn't stopped him in the past. The Colts used their second-round pick on JT Tuimoloau last year, but he recorded zero sacks, possibly becoming another name added to a long list of underwhelming picks.

Thomas seems to have talent that will translate to the professional level, it would simply become a question of if the Colts can extract that talent.

