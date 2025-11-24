It ain't over 'til the fat lady sings. Or, in the case of the Indianapolis Colts, it ain't over until Patrick Mahomes gets five drives in the fourth quarter and overtime to win the game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Colts blew away an 11-point lead in dramatic fashion, failing to move the sticks a single time during any of their final four drives. The loss moves the Colts down to 8-3 on the season, giving them a one-game lead in the AFC South.

The Colts no longer control the AFC after losing two of their last three matchups. With six games left on the schedule, the Colts face four divisional opponents, and they must find a way to win a majority of those to feel comfortable in the driver's seat of the AFC South.

That being said, let's take a look at the three biggest surprises from the loss.

1. Josh Downs' Disappointing Day

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) runs with the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Josh Downs' name was called twice on Sunday as he brought in two catches for 10 yards. Downs was coming off a one-catch performance against the Atlanta Falcons, meaning he's only caught three total passes in the Colts' last two games.

Before the game, I predicted Downs to have a bounce-back performance. I expected the Chiefs would bring the pressure, which would force Daniel Jones to get the ball out early to players with quick separation, like Downs.

Instead, Downs played only 22 offensive snaps. Downs was on the field less than Mo Alie-Cox, who played 25 total snaps.

If the Colts are ever going to adjust to the pressure that teams have been sending ever since the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Downs is the clear answer.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

2. Zero Sacks Allowed, But Lots of Pressures

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Dalton Tucker (68) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) and center Danny Pinter (63) take the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

For the third time this season, the Colts allowed zero sacks. The problem is, Jones was pressured on over 40% of his dropbacks.

Jones started the game 14-of-16, but ended 5-of-15. When it mattered most, the Chiefs sent the dogs after the quarterback, and the offensive line wasn't able to hold them back for long. The Colts failed to convert any of their third downs in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading to a slow-burning loss.

Hats off to Steve Spagnolo and the Chiefs defense vs. the Colts!



Per @NextGenStats, the Chiefs pressured Daniel Jones 40.6% of his dropbacks, 5.1% above his season average.



He went 6-for-13 vs. pressure for 47 yards and a TD (that was inside the 5-yard line). — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) November 24, 2025

Earlier this season, Jones had played terrifically against the blitz. That hasn't been the case over the past few weeks. He completed under 50% of his passes under pressure against Kansas City, throwing one touchdown inside the 5-yard line to Michael Pittman Jr.

3. Germaine Pratt

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (26) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I'll end it with a pleasant surprise. Germaine Pratt was the life of the defense, and in the second half, it seemed he was one of the only players making plays, at least against the run.

The Chiefs were shredding the Colts' defense over the middle, but when they gave it to Kareem Hunt, Pratt was always there. He finished with a team-high 20 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a pass defended.

Germaine Pratt against the Chiefs:



• 20 tackles

• 2 TFLs

• 1 PD

• 56.3 rating allowed

• -6.5 CROE

• -.3 EPA pic.twitter.com/vndoPuQ5vg — Jebediah (@itsJebediah) November 24, 2025

Pratt played like a man reborn in Kansas City. If the Colts can get that version of him for the rest of the season, the defense should be in safe hands.

Recommended Articles