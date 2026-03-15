Most Underrated Move Colts Made in Free Agency So Far

The Indianapolis Colts saw four-year safety Nick Cross leave in free agency to the Washington Commanders, prompting general manager Chris Ballard to act.

The Colts ended up signing two safeties to the defense, Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas. However, for this piece, it's all about Thomas.

This particular signing likely went overlooked since Thomas isn't a household name with star power. He also hasn't put up wild numbers through four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite this, Thomas gets a golden opportunity to shine for a team that needs safety help like the Colts.

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs after a catch as Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thomas started low on the totem pole after going undrafted in 2022 out of Georgia Tech, spending the whole year on the practice squad for the Dallas Cowboys.

This proved to serve Thomas well, as he got the chance to shine in 2023. Thomas played in 16 games and started one, logging 22 tackles and four pass breakups.

2024 saw Thomas continue to play a rotational safety role through 13 games, putting up 14 tackles, a pass breakup, and a fumble forced. What stands out most about Thomas' 2024 isn't from his defensive statistics.

Thomas was utilized on special teams as a returner, and it paid off for the Cowboys. He returned seven kickoffs for 187 return yards and a blistering return for a score.

This wasn't the only time that Thomas showed his prowess as a special teamer, as he made an impact for Dallas in 2023, blocking a kick in the process that was subsequently returned for a touchdown.

Juanyeh Thomas blocking a field goal then delivering the springing block for the return touchdown vs the Giants back in 2023 pic.twitter.com/A6OcKpRRFk — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 14, 2026

Fast-forward to the 2025 season, and Thomas continued to elevate his play. While Thomas' season was limited to seven games due to intense migraines, he still set career-highs in tackles (26) while also starting in three games.

Indianapolis loves players who are willing to play special teams and contribute outside of outright starting, and Thomas will do just that.

However, the Colts didn't just lose Cross; they also lost backup safety Rodney Thomas II to the Seattle Seahawks. With this departure, Thomas could be poised to fill in as the replacement.

Owens had great seasons as a starter with the Houston Texans in 2022 and the Green Bay Packers in 2023, but has fallen by the wayside since then.

Not to say Owens can't revitalize his career with Lou Anarumo, but Thomas looks poised for a bigger role than what it seems.

Juanyeh Thomas had some good moments last year, just had his season derailed by those migraines. If he can stay healthy, I think he's a better fit at strong safety than Hunter Wohler. Runs the alley well and some good man coverage reps from 2023-2025 pic.twitter.com/6UXv6RwMLR — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 13, 2026

The Colts could look to have a competition between Hunter Wohler and Thomas to see which safety edges the other out to start alongside Cam Bynum, but that remains to be seen.

Thomas hasn't wowed with ridiculous statistics, but was on an upward trajectory prior to suffering from debilitating migraines in 2025.

Given how well he plays the safety position and his abilities as an all-around special teams threat, Thomas could end up being a wildly underrated free agent signing that could pay off in spades for the Colts.

It doesn't always take an all-star signing in free agency to change a defense, and I have a gut feeling that Thomas will prove this correct in the 2026 season.