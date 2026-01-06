The Indianapolis Colts are officially in their 2026 offseason after failing to make the playoffs and concluding the year with another 8-9 record. Their final loss coming at the hands of the Houston Texans.

A lot of news coverage has been reserved for CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon after her end-of-season press conference, but plenty of players had vital things to say to the media following the disappointing finish.

One of those is legendary quarterback Philip Rivers, who was asked about his thoughts on potentially coming back next year, not as a player, but as a coach for Indianapolis.

As expected, Rivers was fun and humble with his answer.

“Again, I think all those are all big what ifs. I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I could coach at this level. I know enough about the game and about the guys, and from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie, all that comes with it.

But again, that's not something that I'm sitting here pursuing. Like I said, if anything I learned the last four weeks, is take it one day at a time. Because there was a Sunday afternoon – I had no thought of being in Indianapolis the next day.

Then 24 hours later I was here, and I've been here a month exactly, or four weeks exactly to the day. You just kind of just go, take it one day at a time, be where you are, and go from there.”

Philip Rivers addresses the rumors of him returning to the NFL as a coach: pic.twitter.com/hs7OGMrbmB — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) January 5, 2026

Rivers only played three games for Indianapolis after he came back from a five-year retirement, but he played far better than anyone could have expected.

While Rivers went 0-3, he was expected to play disastrously, given his age, time away from the NFL, and serious lack of mobility. He'd finish 58/92 passing for 544 passing yards, four touchdowns, and three picks.

While he had his physical limitations, the way Rivers walked in from retirement and dissected defenses at the line of scrimmage was extraordinary.

.@Jaguars @colts Phillip Rivers can still play even with diminished physical skills b/c he mentally knows what the defenders are doing. All QB's would love to know what Rivers has absorbed over the past 20 years. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/DiPIFHR7Zg — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 31, 2025

Rivers' football brain never left, and it showed immediately when he played against the fantastic Seattle Seahawks defense.

He'd take this high-level football IQ into the next two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars, with all three of his games played featuring playoff squads.

Learning from Rivers would be a massive asset for any quarterback, and Riley Leonard had a chance to do just that in his first-ever NFL start in Week 18 against the Texans.

It's quite simple, Rivers is a quarterback expert, and given the way he stepped in and showed zero signs of being behind mentally as a field general, it only makes sense to think he'd be a great coach in the NFL.

If the Colts somehow manage to get Rivers on the staff, one position stands out: quarterbacks coach. While the Colts currently have Cam Turner in that spot, it wouldn't be a shock if he's relieved of his duties.

Rivers would be an excellent addition to the offensive staff, coaching the quarterbacks and helping the next Colts field general get into a rhythm. Likely, that will be Daniel Jones.

It's hard to say what Rivers will do now that he's finished with his second wind as a player, but the Colts can't possibly not ponder him as a member of the coaching staff.

Perhaps Rivers will return to be a high school football coach at St. Michael's Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama. Perhaps he'll be the QB coach for Indianapolis.

Or, maybe there is a future as a head coach for the future Hall of Famer in the NFL. Only time will tell for Rivers, but don't rule out any coaching outcomes.

If the Colts are smart, they'll at least inquire the levels of his interest to join Shane Steichen in 2026. It will be interesting to see what Rivers decides to do after a triumphant return under center to write one of the coolest stories the NFL has ever told.

.@RapSheet expects Philip Rivers to get at least one HC interview this cycle. pic.twitter.com/Ets3pb89Na — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 5, 2026

