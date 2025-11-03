Was Colts’ Loss to Steelers Wake-Up Call or Red Flag?
Six turnovers later, the Indianapolis Colts finally took their second loss of the season in a road defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Colts played their worst offensive game of the season, and it all stemmed from poor blocking up front. Quarterback Daniel Jones was under constant pressure in the pocket, forcing inaccurate passes and quite a few hard hits.
The Colts' defense came to play, holding the Steelers to only 225 total yards and forcing yet another turnover. Indy remains the only team in football to force a turnover in every game this season.
Taking everything into account, is this loss a cause for real concern, or is it simply a wake-up call for Indianapolis?
The way the Colts have been playing before this week, I'm saying it's only a wake-up call.
A seven-point loss on the road while turning the ball over six times isn't the absolute worst result. This game could have been a blowout if it weren't for decent defensive play.
The most worrying part of the loss is the offensive line. The Colts allowed five sacks, and the quick pressure off the edge rattled Jones. Coming into Week 9, the Colts allowed nine sacks on the season, which was the second-fewest in the league. That season-long total jumped to 14 after a five-sack performance from Pittsburgh's defensive line.
Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith was flying by left tackle Bernhard Raimann on the edge, recording two sacks and a forced fumble against the Colts' $100 million lineman. Raimann has now allowed seven sacks on the season, which is the most in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.
Former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt interrupted the Colts' early momentum with a strip sack early in the second quarter, and Indy's offense was never able to fully reset.
Jonathan Taylor found little room to run, finishing with fewer than 50 yards on the ground as the Colts failed to control the tempo. Without a consistent rushing attack, the offense became predictable, and the Steelers capitalized.
While the offensive line play was atrocious, the fact that it's the offensive line that cost the Colts is exactly why there should be no worries.
The O-Line has been the lifeblood of this offense and is precisely the reason the Colts have gotten to where they are. One ugly game in a tough environment isn't a reason to freak out, but it's an excellent reality check.
This loss is the type of alarming early-season performance that the Colts needed. The NFL can change every single week, and the Colts now understand that the margin of error is so thin that they need absolute consistency to be a winning football team.
The Colts were due for a test of adversity, and this was it. The real measure will be how they respond.
With a desperate Atlanta Falcons squad next up on the schedule, the Colts must play their best football in Germany to go into their bye week with a win. The second half of the schedule is a gauntlet, and the Colts can't afford too many losses if they want to hold onto the number one seed in the AFC.