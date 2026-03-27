Biggest Question Colts Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

The Indianapolis Colts have been active through free agency, adding 10 outside talents to their roster.

Areas like safety, linebacker, defensive tackle, tight end, cornerback, and wide receiver have added depth to help round out the squad.

However, one area still remains questionable: defensive end.

I did omit defensive end from the areas Indianapolis has addressed, and while the team added veteran rotational defender Arden Key, he's hardly a starter opposite Laiatu Latu.

Yes, it's fair to say that the linebacker corps for the Colts could be the subject here, but Chris Ballard did add Akeem Davis-Gaither, who's a starter-caliber player who was under Lou Anarumo for five years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Indianapolis does need to get another starter for the linebacker corps, but the defensive edge room only has one proven difference-maker in Latu.

Key is a nice addition, but outside of Latu, there's much to be desired for the defensive end position in the Circle City.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The below names are the players who occupy the defensive end position for the Colts via OurLads.

Laiatu Latu

Arden Key

JT Tuimoloau

Micheal Clemons

Durell Nchami

Viliami Rehoko, Jr.

Micheal Clemons was signed along with Key, and the former New York Jets defensive lineman can be a rotational piece, as well. But this still isn't enough, and the Colts know it.

Indianapolis didn't have this type of situation in mind. Initially, they were all in on the Trey Hendrickson sweepstakes, and visa versa.

This would have paired Hendrickson with Anarumo, the same defensive coordinator who brought out the absolute best in the four-time Pro Bowler, former First-Team All-Pro, and 2024 sack leader (17.5).

Sadly for the Colts, Hendrickson signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the AFC North contender pulled out of the blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This left Indianapolis scrambling for answers after essentially getting the rug pulled out from under them.

The Colts, Bills, Bucs, Commanders and Eagles all were involved in Trey Hendrickson's free agency before the All-Pro agreed to terms with the Ravens, per sources.



The Colts felt like they were close at one point.



The Eagles got involved late.



Tampa pursued but on a… pic.twitter.com/LPuAONjbQv — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2026

Without Hendrickson as an option, Indianapolis' free agent options are incredibly thin. If the Colts choose to go the free agency route to try and snag a starting defensive end, they'll likely have to settle for a veteran that's over 30.

Below are the top five names, along with age, available via Spotrac.

Joey Bosa (30)

Leonard Floyd (33)

Cameron Jordan (36)

Anfernee Jennings (28)

Von Miller (37)

As displayed, these options aren't necessarily too appealing for a team like Indianapolis that needs a far more talented and younger defensive end.

Indianapolis is in quite a predicament, as now they likely have to turn to the NFL draft for a Week 1 starter. What's even worse? They have no first round pick.

This means that the Colts should have their eyes on Day 2 or 3 prospects like Texas Tech's Romello Height or Missouri's Zion Young. Given that Indianapolis has a 30 visit with Height, they're already at work to evaluate their draft options.

The last, and most impactful move that Indy can make, is to trade for Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) rushes the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Greenard is a proven talent, and while he only logged 3.0 sacks in 2025, he also dealt with season-ending shoulder injury.

The previous two seasons (2023 and 2024) saw Greenard eclipse 12 sacks in each, and log 33 total tackles for loss.

Unless the Colts execute a trade for Greenard with the Vikings, they must take a huge risk on either rolling with more veterans around Latu, or draft a rookie that can hopefully hit the ground running.

It's not ideal for Indianapolis to be in the situation they are with their defensive end room ahead of such a massive 2026 season.

Ballard better have a trick up his sleeve, because now it's looking more like allowing Kwity Paye to walk in free agency to the Raiders was a bad decision.