Colts Zero In on Game-Breaking Receiver Before NFL Draft

Three weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts moved on from longtime WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers that doubled as a salary cap dump.

The move left another roster gap for the Colts to address at wide receiver. Indy brought in former Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins pass catcher Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a one-year deal, but with Josh Downs entering a contract year, it's time for the Colts to think about adding more talent through this year's NFL draft.

The Colts will reportedly meet with Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst ahead of next month's draft, per Ryan Fowler.

Source: Georgia State WR Ted Hurst has visits scheduled with the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 26, 2026

What Ted Hurst Could Bring to Indy's Offense

Hurst, who played his final two collegiate seasons at Georgia State, has seen his draft stock surge in recent months. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound receiver recorded 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns last season, showcasing his ability to stretch the field and produce chunk plays.

At the 2026 NFL combine, he ran an impressive 4.42-second 40-yard dash and posted an 11-foot-3-inch broad jump, which were numbers that rank among the best for receivers in this class. Those metrics translated into an elite Relative Athletic Score of 9.9 on a 10-point scale.

Ted Hurst is a WR prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.90 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 40 out of 3926 WR from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/9qPApgQOaP pic.twitter.com/njjZi7gxnG — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 21, 2026

Hurst has also met with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Kansas City Chiefs, according to Fowler.

With league-wide interest, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hurst off the board by the end of Day 2. Hurst is a dangerous vertical threat, capable of tracking the ball well downfield and generating big plays after the catch. In 2025, Hurst had four separate plays of 50 yards or more, despite playing on a 1-11 Georgia State team.

Hurst played his first two seasons of college ball at Valdosta State, which is the alma mater of Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II. He had 10 touchdowns and 1,027 yards at the Division II level before transferring to Georgia State.

For the Colts, this meeting represents a chance to evaluate whether Hurst could be a developmental piece with high-end potential. Considering Indy's thin wide receiver room, Hurst could get Week 1 snaps. His size and speed profile fit the mold of an “X” receiver at the next level, someone who can line up on the outside and explode off the line of scrimmage.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If he's chosen by Indy, he would be taken under Reggie Wayne's wing. The Colts legend has helped mold the likes of Pittman, Downs, Pierce, and T.Y. Hilton. All four of those guys are a different type of receiver, but they've all made a massive impact on the Colts' offense.

Like many mid-round prospects, Hurst is not without areas for development. Pro Football Focus has his catch rate when targeted at 58%, which is surprisingly low for a player of his frame. That being said, Georgia State had its fair share of quarterback issues over the past two years.

The issue many analysts have with Hurst is the level of competition he faced, and although he was the best receiver on his team, he did not blow anybody out of the water.

If Hurst can improve his ability to create separation at the line of scrimmage, he'll be a solid NFL receiver. I'll be curious to see if Chris Ballard wants to use a second or third-round pick on him.