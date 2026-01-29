The New York Giants are scheduled to meet with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter regarding their vacant OC position, per Peter Schrager. The meeting comes on the heels of Cooter interviewing twice with the Philadelphia Eagles for the same role, further cementing his status as one of the most sought-after assistants on the market.

Bob Cooter to discuss their vacant OC job. Cooter is the current Colts OC and has interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their OC job, too. @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/QjQg0JVtys — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 29, 2026

For Indianapolis, the news lands less as a surprise and more as confirmation. Once again, both sides of Shane Steichen’s staff are drawing league-wide interest, a reflection of how highly regarded the Colts’ internal infrastructure has become.

Cooter has been Steichen’s offensive coordinator since 2023, operating within one of the league’s more quarterback-friendly systems. While he does not call plays in Indianapolis, his fingerprints are all over an offense built on structure, sequencing, and adaptability.

Teams searching for a new OC are not just hunting play-callers; they are hunting architects capable of installing modern systems and developing young quarterbacks.

The Giants, now under new head coach John Harbaugh, fit that mold. Their offensive coordinator search has been fluid, with several early targets moving elsewhere, forcing New York to pivot.

Cooter represents a stabilizing option with prior coordinator experience and familiarity with NFC East dynamics. His Lions tenure, combined with recent work in Steichen’s offense, offers an appeal to teams retooling rather than rebuilding from scratch.

That interest is not limited to one name. The Giants have also requested to interview Colts pass-game coordinator Alex Tanney for the same offensive coordinator opening, per Jeremy Fowler. Tanney has been a key piece of Indianapolis’ quarterback development and passing-game design, further reinforcing how much attention Steichen’s offensive staff is drawing this cycle.

Tanney was a Giants QB from 2018-20. pic.twitter.com/3Q8f317UkG — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

Circling back to Cooter, Philadelphia’s interest adds another layer. Cooter spent time in the Eagles’ orbit previously, overlapping with both Steichen and Nick Sirianni, and that familiarity could matter if competing offers materialize.

The Eagles’ pursuit underscores how highly Cooter is viewed within that coaching tree, particularly as someone ready to step into full play-calling responsibility.

From the Colts’ perspective, this is not an isolated interview cycle. Defensive coordinator interest has followed a similar pattern, reinforcing the idea that Indianapolis has quietly assembled one of the league’s most respected staffs. When assistants are repeatedly pulled into external searches, it is rarely a coincidence.

If an offer materializes, play-calling responsibility, organizational alignment, and quarterback direction will all factor heavily.

Whether Cooter ultimately leaves or stays, this is what functional organizations look like. Assistants don’t become recurring interview candidates unless their work translates, and Indianapolis keeps producing coaches whom others believe can fix real problems.

