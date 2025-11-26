The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a prove-it divisional matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 13 after suffering a brutal overtime defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

The Colts' lead in the AFC South increases to diminish, making this Texans clash all the more important. If the Colts lose, they'll have Houston and the Jacksonville Jaguars breathing down their neck.

The Colts released their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's game. The Colts did not actually practice, but instead went through a walkthrough.

Colts' Injury Report (Estimation)

we conducted a walk-through on wednesday.

wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. #HOUvsIND pic.twitter.com/VGVHu7GvxF — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 26, 2025

For the second straight week, Jones is listed on the injury report. He popped up last Thursday with a calf issue, but the injury was later designated as a fibular problem.

Despite his estimated limited participation, Colts head coach Shane Steichen made it clear that Jones will be good to go. The Colts have refused to provide any insight into how bad the injury is, but they've made it clear that Jones can play.

Gardner is dealing with a back injury, one that presumably occurred during the Chiefs game. He had missed a game for the New York Jets due to a concussion earlier this season.

Gallimore, who is filling in as the starter for DeForest Buckner, suffered a knee injury against the Chiefs. Gallimore recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, and a QB hit in the loss.

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards (35), Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Durell Nchami (74) celebrate after forcing a turnover during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With Buckner on injured reserve for at least two more games, the Colts will hope Gallimore is good to go in his absence.

Carlies had his 21-day practice window opened last week, but the Colts opted to keep him out against Kansas City. Carlies was competing for a starting job in training camp, but now that the team has Germaine Pratt, it's unclear how Carlies will fit in with the defense.

Carlies started six games for the Colts last season, recording 36 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, and one pass defended.

The Texans have yet to release their Wednesday injury report. Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud has missed the team's last two games due to a concussion, but he's expected to make a return against Indianapolis.

If Stroud can't go, the Texans will trot out Davis Mills as the starter.

