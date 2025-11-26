Sauce Gardner, Daniel Jones Top Colts' Early Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a prove-it divisional matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 13 after suffering a brutal overtime defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.
The Colts' lead in the AFC South increases to diminish, making this Texans clash all the more important. If the Colts lose, they'll have Houston and the Jacksonville Jaguars breathing down their neck.
The Colts released their first injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's game. The Colts did not actually practice, but instead went through a walkthrough.
Colts' Injury Report (Estimation)
- QB Daniel Jones (Fibula) - LP
- CB Sauce Gardner (Back) - LP
- DT Neville Gallimore (Knee) - LP
- LB Jaylon Carlies (Ankle) - FULL
For the second straight week, Jones is listed on the injury report. He popped up last Thursday with a calf issue, but the injury was later designated as a fibular problem.
Despite his estimated limited participation, Colts head coach Shane Steichen made it clear that Jones will be good to go. The Colts have refused to provide any insight into how bad the injury is, but they've made it clear that Jones can play.
Gardner is dealing with a back injury, one that presumably occurred during the Chiefs game. He had missed a game for the New York Jets due to a concussion earlier this season.
Gallimore, who is filling in as the starter for DeForest Buckner, suffered a knee injury against the Chiefs. Gallimore recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, and a QB hit in the loss.
With Buckner on injured reserve for at least two more games, the Colts will hope Gallimore is good to go in his absence.
Carlies had his 21-day practice window opened last week, but the Colts opted to keep him out against Kansas City. Carlies was competing for a starting job in training camp, but now that the team has Germaine Pratt, it's unclear how Carlies will fit in with the defense.
Carlies started six games for the Colts last season, recording 36 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, and one pass defended.
The Texans have yet to release their Wednesday injury report. Starting quarterback C.J. Stroud has missed the team's last two games due to a concussion, but he's expected to make a return against Indianapolis.
If Stroud can't go, the Texans will trot out Davis Mills as the starter.
