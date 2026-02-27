Three QBs Colts Could Draft to Replace Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. — On Thursday afternoon, news broke that the Indianapolis Colts and third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson have mutually agreed to seek a trade, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

It was a development that felt inevitable after Richardson lost his starting job to Daniel Jones in training camp. Although the Colts haven't officially re-signed Jones, all arrows point toward the two sides getting a multi-year deal done within the next couple of weeks.

Richardson, the former fourth overall pick, will end his Colts tenure with 15 starts through three seasons. Injuries and a temporary benching plagued the start of his young career, and now, after several drama-filled seasons, Richardson will have the opportunity to shine elsewhere.

If the Colts find a suitor, they'll be left with one quarterback under contract: Riley Leonard. Of course, that number will change once Jones is signed, but the Colts could still be in the market for another backup quarterback.

With quarterbacks set to take the field for passing drills at the NFL combine on Saturday, let's take a look at three options the Colts could have to replace Richardson.

1) Garrett Nussmeier | LSU

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

A year ago, analysts were looking at Nussmeier as the top quarterback of the 2026 class. Now, he's projected to go as late as Day 3.

Nussmeier, the son of longtime NFL coach Doug Nussmeier, decided to go back to college for another season in 2025, but his draft stock tanked. Nussmeier started nine games for LSU, leading the Tigers to five wins and four losses.

Nussmeier tried to play through an abdominal injury, but after careful consideration, he decided to nurse himself back to full health before transitioning to the professional level.

Over his past two seasons as a starter, Nussmeier threw for 5,979 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions on a 65.9% completion rate. He struggled at times against ranked opponents, but at his best, Nussmeier could develop into an NFL-caliber quarterback.

Nussmeier wouldn't start in the Colts' offense, and quite frankly, he would likely be the team's QB3. It wouldn't be worth drafting him within the first four rounds since the Colts have other needs, but if he's on the board late on Day 3, it could be a value pick.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

2) Drew Allar | Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allar is, in my opinion, the most interesting quarterback prospect in this year's draft. He struggled with accuracy throughout college, but on film, you can see flashes of greatness.

In four years at Penn State (three as a starter), Allar threw for 7,402 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions on a 63.2% completion rate. On the ground, Allar ran for 736 yards on 224 carries for 12 more scores.

I really think Drew Allar is gonna be such a steal for whoever gets him in the draft



pic.twitter.com/yOevS69mvg — Connor Griffin (@RealCGriff) February 25, 2026

He's still rehabbing from a broken ankle, but he should be cleared for football activities by the time training camp rolls around in August. He'll also power through his injury to throw at the combine this weekend.

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Allar has the size that coaches want in the NFL. Even though he's a big guy, Allar has shown he can escape the pocket when under pressure and make a play happen when needed.

He needs time to develop, but that's something the Colts can offer, especially if Jones comes back.

3) Carson Beck | Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Against all odds, Carson Beck led Miami to a national championship appearance in his lone year with the Hurricanes. It marked the third time Beck had made the national championship game in his collegiate career, but it was his first time leading a team there as a starter.

In 2025, Beck threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 72.4% completion rate. He showed composure in the pocket, but as a runner, Beck doesn't offer much.

Interestingly enough, Beck and Richardson are the same age. That being said, they're completely opposite quarterbacks.

Beck is a pocket passer who uses underneath accuracy to his advantage. Richardson is a dual-threat who wants to go for the deep shot every play.

If the Colts need a fallback option, Beck might be the guy. He proved that he can succeed in a new system in 2025, so there's no reason he couldn't learn Steichen's playbook in the same manner.