Top 5 Moments Where Anthony Richardson Sr. Dazzled With Colts
The biggest storyline of the NFL is, without question, the Combine this week from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
However, the Indianapolis Colts found a way to interject that with their own massive update: allowing their former fourth-overall pick, Anthony Richardson Sr., to seek a trade after three brutal seasons.
Given the emergence of Daniel Jones and the tumultuous tenure of Richardson, this was an inevitability that should surprise nobody.
Regardless, it's a matter of time before Richardson and his agent, Deiric Jackson, get Indianapolis to strike a deal for the incredibly athletic quarterback to find a new NFL home.
Richardson's Colts tenure will be defined by constant injuries, wild accuracy issues, tapping out of a game due to exhaustion, and not living up to his fourth-overall tag.
But, there were massive bright spots from the former Florida Gator, and those deserve to be highlighted amid a sad ending to his time in the Circle City.
Here are my personal top five.
Anthony Richardson Gets Drafted Fourth-Overall (April 27th, 2023)
It might seem like a soft entry, but when the Colts drafted Richardson in 2023 with the fourth-overall pick, the city of Indianapolis rejoiced at the thought of finally landing a franchise quarterback.
This was an incredible moment for Richardson, who had faced plenty of hardship in Gainesville, Florida, to get to the NFL stage.
Richardson showed insane abilities during his short run with the Gators. This gave the Colts everything they needed to take a massive swing on the raw but wildly gifted quarterback.
This draft moment should go down as one of the greatest in Indy's history, given everything Richardson had been through to get there, mixed with the emotions Colts fans felt to see a bright young quarterback prospect don the horseshoe.
Anthony Richardson Climbs Colts Out of 23-0 Hole vs. Rams (October 1st, 2023)
Richardson was limited to four games during his rookie year due to a season-ending AC joint sprain. But, his best showcase was in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Indianapolis fell into a massive 23-point deficit at Lucas Oil Stadium, and it appeared like there was little to no hope to get the contest back to a competitive nature.
However, Richardson had other ideas.
The field general didn't put up the best accuracy, completing 11 out of 25 passes for a completion percentage of 44, but the throws he connected on mattered.
He'd finish with 200 yards passing and three all-purpose scores (two passing, one rushing) to earn Indianapolis 23 unanswered points. This thrust the game into overtime.
While Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua to silence Indianapolis, 29-23, this was an early display of what Richardson was capable of when it mattered most.
Anthony Richardson Destroys Jalen Mills (November 17th, 2024)
In Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season, the Colts faced the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium while riding a three-game losing streak. In short, this game was a must-win.
The Jets were having a brutal season at this point, but still managed to give Indianapolis a tough game with Aaron Rodgers running the show for the offense.
Richardson put up a great stat line en route to orchestrating one of his two career game-winning drives.
However, while his 20/30 completions for 272 passing yards and three all-purpose touchdowns were excellent (one passing, two rushing), one play stood out.
With the Colts up 3-0 in the second quarter, Shane Steichen chose to run a goal-line QB keeper with Richardson as the feature.
Richardson would score, but not before absolutely ruining veteran Jets safety Jalen Mills. This is my personal favorite all-time highlight from Richardson in a Colts uniform.
It shows Richardson's bruising style, athleticism, and willingness to lay it all on the line to score for the squad.
The hit can be heard like a cannon shot from the broadcast booth, and Mills regretted trying to stop Richardson in full beast mode.
It can be said that this isn't the smartest way to play, but it's who Richardson is as a runner. He isn't going to juke you or make you miss; he's just going to bulldoze any defender unlucky enough to be on the receiving end.
Impressive Game-Winning Drive Against the Patriots (December 1st, 2024)
Just two weeks after defeating the Jets, the Colts traveled to Gillette Stadium to face the struggling New England Patriots and then-rookie QB, Drake Maye.
This game was after the Detroit Lions pulverized Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium, 24-6. Similar to the Jets battle, this was another must-win for the Colts.
Richardson struggled with accuracy, completing 12/24 passes, and also tossed a pair of interceptions. However, he was able to right the ship at the perfect time.
Richardson's fourth quarter that led to his game-winning drive was likely the best football we've ever seen from him on an NFL field.
Richardson was poised, focused, and efficient, leading Indianapolis to the promised land after trailing 24-17. After tossing a touchdown to Alec Pierce to get the Colts in position to tie the game, other plans were in place.
Steichen opted to go for two and take the victory out from under New England, and it was Richardson who put the icing on the cake to win the game 25-24.
Richardson showed he can remain calm in the face of adversity in this AFC showdown, and if more of this version of Richardson can be active, his next squad can find a star in the making.
The Throw to Alec Pierce (September 8th, 2024)
The greatest highlight of Richardson's career came in his 2024 home opener against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
With Indianapolis down early against the Texans in the first quarter, Richardson executed a throw that we may never see again in the league.
On 1st and 10 from the opposite side of the 50-yard line, Richardson took the snap, dropped back, slipped and nearly fell. However, off of his back foot he uncorked a missile to Pierce.
It looked like there was zero chance the pass would be completed; instead, it wasn't just caught by Pierce. Rather, he hauled it in, in stride, at the goal line for a miraculous touchdown to put the Colts ahead.
The Colts ultimately lost their 2024 home opener, 29-27. Regardless, this is the greatest example of Richardson's immense arm talent.
Few NFL quarterbacks could make this throw operating with a clean pocket and stepping into the pass, yet Richardson did it falling backwards with the flick of a wrist.
It's safe to say this will go down as one of the Colts' best highlights in team history, and Richardson's top play from his time in the Circle City.
The Bottom Line
These five entries are examples of what Richardson can get done as a quarterback.
Whether it's ridiculous throws, the ability to win in crunch time, or the toughness to lay the lumber on unfortunate defenders, Richardson has the star potential ingrained in his DNA.
Indianapolis couldn't cultivate this talent the proper way, and perhaps this is the way things were supposed to go for him with the Colts.
After three years of learning and getting a chance to play the toughest position in all of sports, the hope is that he can take these lessons to succeed with his next team.
