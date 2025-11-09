WATCH Colts' Alec Pierce Ruin Two Falcons Defenders for Monster TD
The Indianapolis Colts' offense is back on track in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, scoring two touchdowns to take an early lead.
Fourth-year wide receiver Alec Pierce hauled in a 37-yard deep ball from Daniel Jones to score his first touchdown of the year halfway through the season. Pierce was heavily covered but made a fantastic contested catch to come down with six points.
Pierce burned two defenders to get downfield before turning around and high pointing the catch for a touchdown. After nine weeks without a score, you know that one felt good for Pierce.
Pierce already has three catches for 73 yards after his 115-yard performance last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts' deep threat is putting himself in line for a massive payday at the end of the year.
Although Pierce had his best game of the year last week, the Colts' offense as a whole had a horrific day. They started off well with an opening drive touchdown, but it quickly went downhill.
The Colts weren't able to post any more points until late in the fourth quarter when the Steelers were playing prevent defense. Most of Pierce's yards did come when it mattered most, though.
Pierce's touchdown followed up a one-yard score by Jonathan Taylor to get the Colts on the board first. Taylor tied Edgerrin James' franchise record for most rushing touchdowns with 63.
After a five-turnover day against Pittsburgh, Daniel Jones has looked sharp against the Falcons. Although the first drive stalled in Falcons territory, the defense stepped up with a strip sack to give the offense a fresh set of downs from 25 yards out.
The Colts must find a way to close out the game with a win to go into their Week 11 bye week with some momentum. Losing back-to-back games would be a big warning sign, but the Colts have responded well so far.
The Falcons are desperate for a win after losing three straight games. Given their talented roster, three wins do not do their team justice.
The Falcons have allowed the fewest passing yards per game this season, so Pierce's touchdown is all the more impressive. Jones already has 115 passing yards in a quarter and a half of play, which is fairly solid.
The Colts have a lot of football left to play, but they're on the right track to find a win.