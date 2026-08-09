One Rookie is Quietly Flying Up the Colts' Depth Chart

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts are betting on their new-look defensive end room to emerge in 2026.

The Colts are counting on third-year edge defender Laiatu Latu to explode, and his training camp performance thus far suggests that a true breakout is on the table, but what the role opposite him remains to be seen.

Defensive ends Arden Key and Jaylahn Tuimoloau have been going blow for blow throughout training camp and are viewed as the best options to take the starting role in question. However, even though a starter will be named, a rotation is likely what comes from said battle.

Veteran newcomer Michael Clemons appears to be Tyquan Lewis's direct replacement as a versatile defensive lineman who can line up inside or out, so while he no doubt will get some run at defensive end, there's a rookie quietly emerging as a potential rotational piece.

George Gumbs Jr.'s Recent Emergence

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) reacts after a sack on the quarterback against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Colts drafted George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft as a likely draft-and-stash player, but his recent showings in training camp suggest that he could end up contributing as early as his first season.

Gumbs Jr. had an intriguing prospect profile, going from MAC (Northern Illinois) passcatcher to SEC (Florida) pass rusher. He had 7.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss across two seasons with Florida, and his newfound potential has recently begun to materialize at the next level.

The 6'4", 245 lb edge defender sports serious athleticism despite being undersized, and the Colts look to utilize this to their advantage.

“In Lou’s (Anarumo) defense, they stand up all the time. So, we’re going to drop him and do some things with him," Colts' general manager said about Gumbs Jr. after drafting him earlier this spring. "But when I say – he's an edge player. That's what he is.”

Gumbs Jr. has been running with the Colts' third-team and developmental roster-bubble roster for the majority of training camp, but he's been dominant as of late.

The rookie pass rusher was recently promoted to the second-team defense on Sunday's training camp practice, where he quickly established himself with a would-be sack to begin his first 11-on-11 session against the 2s.

“I feel like I'm still new to the position," Gumbs Jr. said. "So, I've definitely made some progressions at the edge position, but I feel like I’ve got so far to go and a lot to learn. And I feel like I'm in the best place for that with guys in the room and with Coach (Marion) Hobby. I feel like we’ve got all of the tools in here for me to be able to be successful.”

We'll see later this week in the Colts' joint practice(s) and preseason matchup versus the New England Patriots if Gumbs Jr.'s increased workload is indeed a promotion, or if Sunday was an audition of sorts.

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