The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a glaring need at defensive end after their mainstay rotation of Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis was not retained after this most recent free agency period.

The Colts are expecting second-year defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau to take the next step in his development, ultimately earning him the starting spot opposite Laiatu Latu, but free agent signees Arden Key and Michael Clemons will have a fair shake throughout the summer to win the opening in question. Even with this new-look position group, the Colts needed to add to the room via the draft.

Without a first-round pick at their disposal, all eyes transitioned to the Colts' first draft selection in the second round. But instead of addressing this need by drafting a defensive end on Day 2 (rounds 2-3) of the draft, the Colts elected to wait until Day 3 (rounds 4-7) to begin adding bodies to the room.

As a result, the Colts selected Florida's George Gumbs Jr. in the fifth round (156th overall) and Ohio State's Caden Curry (214th overall) in the sixth round.

Neither selection screams day-one readiness, though the former of the two has the bigger hill to climb regarding rookie-year contributions, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Doubling up at defensive end surely adds confidence to the position room as a whole, but the Colts are in a win-now position, so what does this Day 3 duo add to the mix?

More specifically, why was the Colts' first pick at defensive end the more raw prospect of the two and not someone else who is more pro-ready?

For starters, once you get to Day 3 of the draft, ready-made players are few and far between, especially at a premium position like defensive end. Almost every player drafted in the final rounds has a ways to go in their development, but some players are more of a project than others, and George Gumbs Jr. is among the biggest projects drafted on Day 3.

Colts area scout Anthony Coughlan addressed this rawness in Gumbs Jr.'s game following the NFL Draft, breaking down the thought process behind his fifth-round draft selection.

“You’re just betting that this guy can figure it out. Part of that is he’s got talent, got size, and does he have the football smarts and drive to get better? Because you can have potential, but if you’re not going to work at it, it doesn’t matter," Coughlan explained.

"He’s got some stuff to him where he’s really determined, and I’m really high on the person. I think he’s really talented as well.”

Gumbs Jr.'s Early Career Outlook

Florida Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a fourth down stop during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 19, 2024 against the Kentucky Wildcats. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun] | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts are betting on their staff to develop Gumbs Jr. into a legitimate pass rusher throughout his rookie contract, but in the meantime, they think he can find his way onto the active roster thanks to his strong athletic profile and intriguing tools.

“We think this kid’s got some upside,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said to Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan regarding the 5th-round pick. “He’s a tremendous athlete, think he can help us on (special) teams, think we can develop him kind of as an outside backer/rusher.”

Gumbs Jr. entered the college ranks as a wide receiver in the MAC and eventually found his footing as a pass rusher in the SEC. This quick development resulted in 17.5 sacks across his final two seasons with the Florida Gators, and had Ballard and Co. chomping at the bit once Day 3 of the draft arrived.

“I feel like I'm still new to the position," Gumbs Jr. explained. "So, I've definitely made some progressions at the edge position, but I feel like I’ve got so far to go and a lot to learn. And I feel like I'm in the best place for that with guys in the room and with Coach (Marion) Hobby. I feel like we’ve got all of the tools in here for me to be able to be successful.”

As far as whether or not Gumbs Jr. is viewed as an early-down run defender, a designated pass rusher, or an every-down player, he certainly fits the bill as a designated pass rusher in obvious passing situations, especially early on under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

“In Lou’s (Anarumo) defense, they stand up all the time. So, we’re going to drop him and do some things with him. But when I say – he's an edge player. That's what he is.”

Despite Gumbs Jr.'s rawness as a prospect, he could find himself playing valuable snaps as a rookie thanks to the Colts' aforementioned position room, which is desperate for someone to pull away from the competition. Especially if the Colts end up embracing a position-by-committee approach at defensive end as they have in years past.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter n