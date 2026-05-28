Promising Young Enforcer Labeled as Most Underappreciated on Colts Roster

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts' offense was on fire for the first 10 games of the season, pacing the NFL in most metrics.

While Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, and Alec Pierce are huge reasons why, the offensive line is where it all begins and ends for Shane Steichen's attack.

Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson are names that surface immediately, but center Tanor Bortolini is a rising star who was one of the best centers in the NFL.

At NFL.com, Gennaro Filice says that Bortolini is the most underappreciated player on the entire Colts roster heading into the 2026 season.

"Ryan Kelly earned four Pro Bowl nods in his nine years as the Colts’ starting center, putting substantial pressure on his heir apparent.

A fourth-round pick in 2024, Bortolini started five games as a rookie replacement while Kelly was injured, but he fully took the reins at the pivot in 2025.

And the 23-year-old did not disappoint, especially as a run blocker, where he helped Jonathan Taylor rush for 1,585 yards and a league-best 18 touchdowns.

All in all, “Bort” established himself as an anchor in the middle of Indianapolis’ stout offensive line."

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For Filice to say Bortolini is underappreciated is accurate, as when anyone discusses the Colts' offense, his name usually doesn't come up in the conversation.

However, it really should, and Bortolini's Pro Football Focus grades are a reflection of just how good the former Wisconsin Badger was during his second NFL season.

Out of 40 centers, Bortolini finished third with an overall grade of 82.6, third in run-blocking with a grade of 88.2, and 19th in pass-blocking with a grade of 66.2.

While Bortolini does need to shore up that pass protection, he still was able to keep his quarterback clean, allowing zero sacks in 16 games, and on 566 passing snaps.

After Ryan Kelly departed in free agency with Will Fries to the Minnesota Vikings, the pressure was on Bortolini to replace the future Colts Ring of Honor member.

Given how Kelly earned four Pro Bowls and a Second-Team All-Pro, Bortolini had quite the large pair of shoes to fill. It's fair to say he's done that against any expectations.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gives Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) a hug before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bortolini is now solidified as one of the most important pieces of Tony Sparano Jr.'s group, and he will be relied upon more than ever to help keep Indy's offense humming in 2026.

The former fourth-round pick is nimble, has quick feet, is incredibly athletic, and possesses a high football IQ that will serve him well for years to come.

Kelly is an Indianapolis legend, but Bortolini is already showing the promise to become just that. It's premature to say he's going to, but if we're going based on the small sample he's provided, he's on that trajectory.

Bortolini is a budding star, and if the Colts will hit the big expectations they need to this year, he will have to build upon what was an impressive season last year.

So far, there's no reason to believe the talented center can't hit those marks, and exceed them.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter