3 Colts with Golden Opportunity to Impress in OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts began organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the third and final phase of the offseason program. Shane Steichen's group is now permitted to engage in 7-on-7, 9-on-9, and 11-on-11 work, but contact is still forbidden.

While most of the team is participating fully in the offseason program, a few Colts working their way back from injury are either limited in what they can do or are sitting out the voluntary sessions entirely. Guys like Daniel Jones (Achilles), DeForest Buckner (neck), and Alec Pierce (ankle) are all still working their way back to 100%.

However, the absence of those players provides a golden opportunity for those behind them to impress the coaching staff and possibly earn playing time once we reach training camp. Here are three players primed to receive more reps through the final phase of Indy's offseason program.

QB Riley Leonard

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) passes the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jones is progressing well in his rehab from a torn Achilles in December, with the Colts' QB1 already dropping back and throwing the football to his receivers in routes vs. air. However, Jones has not yet been cleared for team drills, giving Riley Leonard the lion's share of the reps in those sessions.

"Reps are probably the biggest thing for a quarterback," Leonard admitted. "You can get on the board all you want, but getting those reps – I mean shoot, I remember playing against Jacksonville, kind of didn't get any reps all week, right? And then when I started against the Texans, I mean it's a completely different game and a completely different feeling. So, just having the opportunity to get more reps this summer will be really cool."

"I think (Leonard's) done a really nice job," Steichen said. "Obviously, going into Year Two – learning the system, taking ownership of certain things, checks at the line of scrimmage. ... He’s working on his fundamentals, details as a passer, all those things. It’s been good.”

Although Leonard is technically in a competition with Anthony Richardson Sr. for the QB2 role, the job is Leonard's to lose after Richardson requested a trade this offseason. The Colts love the progress Leonard made throughout his rookie year and believe he is only scratching the surface of his potential.

With Jones' injury history, Leonard could be called on at any moment to lead the Colts' offense. The reps he will receive during the spring and summer will be invaluable.

DT Colby Wooden

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While Buckner suffered a herniated disc in his neck last season that required surgery and a lengthy rehab, the former All-Pro should be ready to go when we get to training camp. With Buckner out, there is a massive hole left in the middle of the Colts' DL.

Enter Colby Wooden, the fourth-year player who was traded to the Colts from the Green Bay Packers for Zaire Franklin in March. Wooden played mostly out of position for the Packers last year, starting 16 games at nose tackle. With the Colts, he will revert to his natural 3-Tech position, giving Indy another versatile piece on the interior.

"I'm excited," Wooden stated after the trade. "It's more like I'm looking at this as a new chapter. I'll forever be grateful to Green Bay for drafting me, giving me my opportunity. But I look at it like this is God's plan. He's ordered my steps, and this is just his next part of the journey for me. So yeah, that’s how I'm looking at it."

"I think the addition of Colby – like Colby kind of gets washed over a little bit, but like he started," general manager Chris Ballard remarked. "He's not really a nose, but because of who he is as a kid, he ended up starting for Green Bay at the nose and playing a lot of snaps. But we think he gives us some real versatility."

With an impressive showing in OTAs and training camp, Wooden would be in line to secure the backup 3T spot behind Buckner, a spot that could see more playing time as the Colts attempt to keep Buckner healthy and fresh throughout the season.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (18) runs after catching a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Lingering pain in Pierce’s ankle caused a cleanup procedure to be done this spring. While Pierce is expected to be cleared for training camp, his X receiver spot is open during OTAs. For free-agent wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, it presents the chance to prove he can be a starter for this team.

"Just finding a way that I can fill in and carve a role out," Westbrook-Ikhine explained. "I feel like every year I've been in the league, I'm never going into it thinking I'm owed anything and definitely not coming in this year after the year I just had. So, I have some work to do. I've got to earn my spot and earn my keep and just find a way that I can help this team win."

Westbrook-Ikhine hauled in only 11 catches for 89 yards with the Miami Dolphins last season. However, he racked up 497 yards and nine touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He is known for his ability to exploit defenses over the top, an attribute that helped Pierce secure his massive payday.

Westbrook-Ikhine hopes to find the same success from 2024 with the Colts this season. If he can prove he is still that type of player in OTAs, he will be solidly in the mix for the final starting wide receiver spot this fall.

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