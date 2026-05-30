Ranking Second-Year Colts Players By 2026 Importance

The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 draft class featured numerous year-one contributors, with more that were slated to play major roles had they not sustained season-ending injuries.

The Colts will be banking on the class in question as they enter a make-or-break season, one that sets the bar at making the playoffs. They have eleven 2025 draftees -- eight draft selections and three undrafted free agent signings -- that have stuck around going into year two.

We will be ranking all 11 second-year players from most to least important to Indianapolis' 2026 success, starting with a no-brainer of a No. 1 choice.

Tyler Warren

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The second-year tight end has already become a focal point of the Colts' offense after totaling 76 receptions for 817 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns as a rookie in 2025.

His immediate contributions in both the pass and run games led to the Colts moving on from longtime wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this offseason, as the team will look to replace him with Warren.

Though a tight end and not a wide receiver, Warren's veteran tendencies and playstyle are worth betting on, as he, plus wide receivers Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, will make for a promising pass-catching trio.

Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walley was expected to play a major role in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defensive backfield as a rookie, earning first-team reps throughout training camp that suggested he'd be starting alongside Charvarius Ward Sr. before too long.

But after a preseason ACL tear ended his rookie campaign before it could begin, the Colts were forced to pivot and ultimately went the blockbuster route of trading for star cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline later that regular season.

Walley is back in the mix for OTAs and has been fully cleared for almost a month now. He is set to fill the massive void that longtime leader Kenny Moore II left in the slot, but the Colts' coaching staff is confident he'll be able to continue what he started as a young pup in summer camp.

Jalen Travis

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) stands on the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis ended up starting in four games of relief for Braden Smith at right tackle last season, and now has the inside track to winning the opening that Smith left behind in free agency.

Expected to compete with fourth-round rookie guard Jalen Farmer for said starting job, Travis sports a more natural tackle build at 6'8", 339 lbs, and has more experience at tackle than Farmer does.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) walks up the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts are desperate for some added juice in the pass rush room, particularly at defensive end, and as of now, they're more or less banking on Tuimoloau to emerge in his second season.

Tuimoloau is poised to take advantage of the opportunity to start as a sophomore NFL player opposite Laiatu Latu, but he'll still have to earn the starting spot in question, while also proving to Colts decision-makers that adding veteran talent to shore up the room is not necessary.

Riley Leonard

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) delivers a pass Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He may be a backup quarterback at the end of the day, whether that's at QB2 or QB3, but Riley Leonard must be prepared for regular-season action as Daniel Jones can not be banked on to stay healthy for an entire 17-game season.

Leonard played in five games as a rookie and started in the Colts' season finale, going 39-for-67 (58.2%) through the air for 415 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and three interceptions while also adding two rushing touchdowns and two fumbles on the ground

Although it was not an all-time performance in a brief sample size, Leonard has the inside track to being Daniel Jones's immediate backup over Anthony Richardson Sr. entering the summer.

Hunter Wohler

Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler (30) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Like Justin Walley, Hunter Wohler was set to take on a major role as a rookie before a Lisfranc injury ended his season before it could begin.

Colts coaches and executives have expressed their fondness for their second-year defensive back pair throughout the entire rehab process, and are now welcoming them both back into the fold with open arms.

Although the Colts' 2026 third-round pick, LSU's A.J. Haulcy, is expected to earn the opening starting spot at strong safety that Nick Cross left behind in free agency, Wohler is still expected to take on a role similar to what he was slated for as a rookie. He will more than likely be a major special teams contributor as well as a regular rotational piece in the defensive backfield, particularly as a sub-package defender in three-safety sets.

DJ Giddens

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Giddens didn't produce much as a rookie, totaling 96 rushing yards on 26 carries (3.7 ypc) in nine games played. This resulted in Jonathan Taylor being treated as the true bellcow back that he is, but the 17-game season proved to be too much for Taylor at times, particularly in obvious passing situations.

The second-year back flashed at times in training camp last year, but he'll need to showcase a newfound third-down ability if he wants to net some real playing time in year two. Giddens no longer has the backup role all to himself, as Seth McGowan's addition will make for a lively position battle throughout the summer.

Johnathan Edwards

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards (35) reacts after breaking up a pass Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Edwards was one of three original UDFAs to stick around throughout the offseason. He's also the only one of the bunch to get some real run last season as a UDFA rookie. The Colts have been high on him since he arrived, and that resulted in Edwards making the team's initial 53-man active roster.

Edwards remained on the active roster throughout the entire regular season, appearing in 14 games and starting five as a rookie. The Colts entered OTAs last week with a much deeper and healthier room than their 2025 53-man roster was, but it's hard to see a reality where Edwards doesn't remain in the cornerback rotation moving forward.

Tim Smith

Indianapolis Colts player Tim Smith (93) stretches during training Camp at Grand Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Westfield, Ind. | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith served as the Colts' lone draft-and-stash player from the 2025 draft class. He was on the practice squad for the entire 2025-26 regular season and is now looking to make the Colts' defensive tackle rotation in year two.

It'll be an uphill battle to climb, but the 32-year-old starting defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart suggests that depth at the position will be a premium in 2026, especially considering the former is returning from a serious neck injury.

Ulysses Bentley IV

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Ulysses Bentley IV (37) rushes for a touchdown in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USAToday Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Bentley IV regularly flashed during training camp last year and became the Colts' de facto RB1 on the practice squad for the 2025 season. He will likely remain as RB4 on the depth chart after DJ Giddens and Colts' 2026 7th-round pick Seth McGowan.

Coleman Owen

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Coleman Owen (3) rushes the ball Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Owen was a practice-squad mainstay as a rookie in 2025, but he also appeared in two games solely for some live run as a returner. He only had one punt return that went just two yards, but he did take back his five kick return attempts for 141 yards (28.2-yard average). It'll be interesting to see if Owen reclaims the role of practice-squad receiver who could fill in for return duties on game day.

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