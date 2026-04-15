Shrine Bowl Standout LB and Late-Round Sleeper Has Met With Colts

Indianapolis, IN -- If you’ve even remotely followed the Indianapolis Colts during the pre-draft process, then you know just how glaring a hole the linebacker position sits.

Indianapolis dealt their longtime leader and perennial leading-tackler Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers earlier in the offseason, parting ways with their former seventh-round draft pick turned Pro Bowler after a near-decade (eight seasons) with the Colts.

The Colts finally addressed the barren room via free agency, reuniting defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. However, the need for a new green dot manning the middle of the defense remains. Here's the room they're left with ahead of the NFL Draft:

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Austin Ajiake, John Bullock, Joseph Vaughn

The good news is that general manager Chris Ballard has become known for his ability to land an impactful off-ball linebacker at any stage of the NFL Draft.

Perhaps the stars are aligning for the Colts to replicate their 2018 NFL Draft success of drafting multiple eventual starters at the position (Darius ‘Shaquille’ Leonard in the 2nd round, Zaire Franklin in the 7th round), because outside of the plethora of Day 2 (rounds 2-3) options to serve at the Leonard clone (in terms of draft placement and day-one impact), one name in particular has revealed himself to be on Indy's radar for the later rounds of the draft.

Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger is the player in question who recently confirmed in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s very own Justin Melo that he’s had a top 30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts.

Dugger is a former zero-star wide receiver recruit who switched to safety before eventually finding his home as a full-time linebacker. He has fantastic size as an NFL prospect, standing at 6'5" and weighing 242 lbs. He also sports a ridiculous 35" arm length. A former Georgetown recruit, Dugger chatted about the transition not only from FCS to FBS, but from safety to linebacker.

"I made the switch to linebacker while also coming to Louisiana as a transfer," Dugger told Melo. "I didn’t play a leadership role prior to that. I had to grow and learn as a leader of the defense. That was the hardest part for me."

He has blossomed quickly in his new position, leading the Sunbelt Conference with 64 solo tackles (125 total) as a Senior. Even though the hype for him as an NFL Draft prospect has shot up following his impressive performance in the All-Star circuit at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he earned top honors as the best player in attendance, he remains a Day 3 sleeper given his ranking as the 325th player on the consensus big board.

It's a long shot for Dugger to burst onto the scene as a day-one starter, but if the Colts are willing to be patient, his quick ascension as a player paired with his protypical athletic profile could be a worthwhile investment.

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