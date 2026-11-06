Snapping the Skid: 3 Keys to Colts’ Ending Losing Streak vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to get back on track Sunday when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Lucas Oil Stadium. After a disappointing 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis faces another difficult challenge against a Dallas team with a potent offense. That said, their leaky defense provides a great opportunity for Indianapolis to regain its offensive footing.

The Colts have plenty of work to do on both sides of the football, but there are opportunities to exploit against a Cowboys team that has struggled. If Indianapolis hopes to get back into the win column, these are three things it must accomplish.

Let Jonathan Taylor Lead the Way

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for yards during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts have a tremendous opportunity to get their ground game back on track against one of the NFL's worst run defenses. Dallas enters Sunday's matchup allowing a league-high 152.8 rushing yards per game and surrendering 5.0 yards per carry through its first eight contests.

That's an encouraging matchup for Jonathan Taylor. While he's been held in check the last few weeks, Taylor has otherwise remained one of the Colts' most important offensive pieces.

Indianapolis needs to make a concerted effort to get Taylor involved early and consistently, particularly against a Dallas defense that has something to prove in run defense. Establishing the ground game would also take some pressure off Daniel Jones, giving the quarterback more manageable passing situations and preventing the Cowboys from simply pinning their ears back and attacking him.

There's also the possibility that Sunday could mark Taylor's final game with the Colts.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10 and several teams reportedly expressing interest in the three-time Pro Bowler, the Colts could have a significant decision to make in the coming days. If this is his final appearance, Taylor has an opportunity to give Indianapolis fans one last memorable performance.

Make Dak Work For Everything

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sets the play during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas presents a significant challenge for an Indianapolis defense that has struggled to consistently get stops this season. The Cowboys enter Sunday's matchup averaging 247.9 passing yards per game, ninth in the league.

Dak Prescott has plenty of weapons at his disposal, headlined by CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Both receivers present difficult matchups for a Colts secondary that has struggled to limit explosive passing plays. Indianapolis has already surrendered 23 completions of 20-plus yards through eight games, ranking 23rd in the league in that category.

The Colts need to find a way to disrupt Prescott's rhythm and make him uncomfortable in the pocket. That responsibility will fall heavily on Adetomiwa Adebawore, who has emerged as Indianapolis' most productive interior pass rusher with four sacks this season. Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau must provide additional pressure off the edge. Tuimoloau showed some encouraging signs against Jacksonville, recording a sack and four quarterback pressures.

Colts' head coach Shane Steichen indicated that more opportunities could be coming for rookie Caden Curry, who played the best game of his young career against the Jaguars.

The Colts rank last in the NFL in pass rush win rate and have recorded just 16 sacks through eight games. Dallas has allowed only 11 sacks this season, making this a difficult matchup on paper. However, the Cowboys surrendered four sacks in last week's loss to Arizona, giving Indianapolis some reason for optimism.

If the Colts can replicate that kind of pressure while keeping Lamb and Pickens from making plays downfield, they'll have a much better chance of slowing down Dallas' offense.

Take Care of the Football

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes under pressure during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turnovers have been a major problem for Indianapolis throughout its recent slide, and the Colts cannot afford to keep giving opponents extra opportunities. The team enters Sunday's matchup with 15 giveaways through eight games, resulting in a league-worst -11 turnover differential.

Daniel Jones has shouldered much of that responsibility, throwing nine interceptions and losing four fumbles. With Indianapolis already facing an uphill battle, costly mistakes from its quarterback could make it difficult to keep pace with the Cowboys.

The Colts need to do a better job protecting the football, particularly when facing a Dallas offense capable of capitalizing on short fields. That means making smarter decisions in the passing game, avoiding unnecessary risks and taking care of the ball when plays break down.

Indianapolis has enough challenges to overcome in this matchup without giving Dallas free possessions. If the Colts want a legitimate chance to snap their four-game losing skid, they need to eliminate the mistakes that have repeatedly put them behind the eight ball.