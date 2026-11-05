The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys released their latest injury reports Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup in Indianapolis.

While the Colts received some encouraging news regarding several potential returnees, Dallas is dealing with significant questions at tight end and in the secondary.

Let’s take a look at both teams’ Thursday practice reports.

Indianapolis Colts Practice Report (11/5)



Quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws passing drills during practice for the Indianapolis Colts at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate

- DT Grover Stewart (rest)

- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

- CB Justin Walley (knee)



Limited Participants

- TE Drew Ogletree (knee)



Full Participants

- WR Keenan Allen (rest)

- LB Bryce Boettcher (groin)

- WR Anthony Gould (concussion)

- RB Jonathan Taylor (rest)

- OT Jalen Travis (thumb)

- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (rest)

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) reacts after the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Colts received some encouraging injury news Thursday as several key players made progress ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jonathan Taylor, Keenan Allen, and Charvarius Ward all returned to full participation after sitting out Wednesday on rest days. None of the three absences appears particularly concerning, and all should be in a good position to play Sunday barring an unexpected setback.

It's worth noting that despite the Nov. 10 trade deadline quickly approaching, Taylor remains a regular piece of the Colts' plans despite being the most discussed name on the market.

Indianapolis could also receive reinforcements at a couple of positions. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher and wide receiver Anthony Gould have both logged consecutive full practices after missing the previous two games. Gould is still required to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to game action, but his progress is an encouraging sign. Boettcher's potential return would be particularly helpful for a linebacker group dealing with some uncertainty.



Akeem Davis-Gaither and Justin Walley, meanwhile, have both missed the first two practices of the week. Davis-Gaither's continued absence leaves the Colts with questions about their linebacker depth, though Boettcher trending in the right direction could aid in that department. Still, being without their usual playcaller on defense could present several problems for the Colts.

Walley's situation is worth monitoring in a secondary that could use the additional depth. Without participating at all this week, both Walley and Davis-Gaither are trending in the wrong direction heading into Friday.



Tight end Drew Ogletree also showed some progress, moving from a DNP designation Wednesday to limited participation Thursday. His availability remains unclear, but the progression is a positive development.



Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was the other notable absence Thursday, although his designation was rest-related. His absence shouldn't necessarily raise any concerns, particularly given the nature of the designation, but his status will be worth monitoring Friday.



Overall, the Colts appear to be trending in a positive direction with several potential contributors moving closer to returning. Boettcher and Gould could provide meaningful reinforcements as their respective positions are lacking solid depth, while the continued absences of Davis-Gaither and Walley call for close monitoring. Friday's final report will give a clearer picture of who will be active and who will be sidelined.

Dallas Cowboys Practice Report (11/5)

Sep 25, 2026; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko (center) with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate

- TE Jake Ferguson (ankle)

- OLB Malachi Lawrence (ankle)

- WR KaVontae Turpin (ribs)

Limited Participants

- DB Caleb Downs (concussion/ankle)

- S P.J. Locke III (concussion)

- LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back)

- WR George Pickens (hamstring)

- CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle)

- TE Luke Schoonmaker (groin)

- OG Tyler Smith (ankle)

Full Participants

- DT Jonathan Bullard (calf)

- DT Kenny Clark (back)

- OT Broderick Jones (personal)

- OLB Marist Liufau (forearm)

- OLB Von Miller (rest)

- OT Drew Shelton (hamstring)

- LB Dee Winters (calf)

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) leaves the field with trainers during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Cowboys have several injury concerns heading into Sunday's matchup with the Colts, particularly in the secondary and at tight end. While there have been some encouraging developments, Dallas still has a laundry list of guys whose availability remains uncertain.



The Cowboys could receive some reinforcements at linebacker, with Dee Winters progressing from limited participation Wednesday to a full practice Thursday. Winters' potential return would be particularly helpful with DeMarvion Overshown being limited with hamstring and back issues. Meanwhile, Marist Liufau has also returned to full participation as he works through his 21-day return-to-practice window, potentially giving Dallas another option at linebacker.



The secondary is another area worth monitoring. Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke both progressed from not participating Wednesday to limited participation Thursday while dealing with concussions, an encouraging sign for Dallas. Both players must complete the NFL's concussion return-to-participation protocol. Their return to practice is encouraging, but neither is guaranteed to be available Sunday.

This matchup was circled on the calendar as soon as the Dallas Cowboys selected safety Caleb Downs with their first-round draft pick, given that his brother, wide receiver Josh Downs, is on the Indianapolis Colts.

With Josh Downs being a popular name in trade circles ahead of the deadline next Tuesday, it was starting to look like he may be shut down and/or traded before the Colts' Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys, but now it's looking like he will at least play in one more contest for the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

First and foremost, we're hoping that Caleb Downs isn't seriously injured for the sake of his long-term health, but also because the thought of two brothers playing against each other at the next level is an exciting storyline.

Joey Porter Jr. also went from a full participant on Wednesday to limited on Thursday with an ankle injury. With multiple defensive backs dealing with injuries, Dallas could be facing some significant depth concerns against Indianapolis.



At tight end, Jake Ferguson has missed the first two practices of the week with an ankle injury, leaving his availability for Sunday in question. Luke Schoonmaker has been limited in consecutive practices while dealing with a groin injury, but his participation is an encouraging sign. Getting Schoonmaker back would be particularly important if Ferguson remains sidelined, as Dallas could otherwise be severely shorthanded.



The Cowboys also have some questions at wide receiver, where George Pickens has been limited for two consecutive days with a hamstring injury. His continued participation is encouraging, but his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Friday. KaVontae Turpin, meanwhile, has missed both practices with a rib injury. His potential absence would affect both the receiving corps and special teams, where he provides an explosive return option.

Defensively, Dallas could also be without rookie pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, who has missed the first two practices dealing with an ankle issue. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard has progressed to full participation as he works through his 21-day return-to-practice window, which could eventually provide some additional depth up front if he's activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday.



Overall, Dallas has several more injury concerns than Indianapolis heading into Friday's final practice sessions. The potential absences of Ferguson, Downs and Locke are particularly noteworthy given the impact they could have on the Cowboys' offensive and defensive personnel. There is some positive news with Winters, Bullard and Liufau progressing, but Dallas still has plenty of questions to answer before Sunday's matchup.

