Spencer Shrader, Blake Grupe Begin Battle for Colts Kicker Job

The Indianapolis Colts entered training camp with several position battles to settle, but one of the most competitive could come at kicker.

Second-year K Spencer Shrader and veteran K Blake Grupe both proved last season that they are capable of handling the job. Now, only one is expected to leave Grand Park as the Colts’ starter.

Grupe Wins the First Round

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Blake Grupe (10) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The competition officially began during Friday’s Family Day practice in Westfield. In the first observed field-goal period of camp, both kickers received six attempts.

Grupe delivered the stronger opening performance, connecting on all six of his kicks. His makes came from approximately 32, 37, 40, 45, 50 and 55 yards.

Shrader finished 5-of-6, pushing his attempt from around 50 yards to the left before making his final kick.

It was only one period during the first week of camp, but the Colts plan to make the competition as balanced as possible.

“I think it’ll be a really good competition,” special teams coordinator Brian Mason said Thursday. “We’re going to try to get those guys the exact same number of kicks as similar as we possibly can.”

Shrader Was Nearly Automatic Before Injury

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) celebrates the win against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shrader was elite during the 2025 season before suffering a season-ending injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 last year.

The Westfield native made 13 of his 14 field-goal attempts and all 14 of his extra points before tearing the ACL and MCL in his kicking leg. His early-season performance established him as one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers.

Indianapolis struggled to find that same consistency immediately after losing Shrader. Michael Badgley converted 10-of-11 field goals but missed three massive extra points during his seven-game stint.

The Colts eventually turned to Grupe, and he was flawless down the stretch. Grupe made all 11 of his field-goal attempts and all 10 extra-point tries over the final five games.

That finish made it impossible for Indianapolis to simply hand the job back to Shrader once he recovered.

Shrader understands the situation and has already acknowledged the quality of his competition.

“He is a starting kicker in the NFL,” Shrader said of Grupe in June. “One of us is going to be playing for the Colts.”

Colts Need the Winner to Deliver

Teammates celebrate with Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) after he kicked a field goal to win the game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grupe gained the early advantage Friday, but one practice will not decide a battle that could last throughout camp and the preseason.

The Colts know both players can make kicks at the NFL level. The real test will be determining which one can remain consistent as the pressure and distance increase.

Whoever wins the job will carry significant responsibility. Indianapolis experienced firsthand how quickly kicking instability can affect a season after Shrader went down.

The Colts have two legitimate options. Now, they must make sure the one they choose delivers when the games begin.

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