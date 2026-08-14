Takeaways from Colts' Preseason Tie With the Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the preseason with a 13-13 tie with the New England Patriots. Most of the Colts' starters did not play on Thursday night after both teams participated in a joint practice on Tuesday.

Despite a lack of star power in the contest, the game featured plenty of standouts and things the team could work on. Here are the top takeaways from Indy's tie in Foxborough.

Anthony Richardson Makes QB2 Battle Interesting

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) runs on the keeper during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past week, Riley Leonard had started to pull ahead in the backup quarterback competition. If there was a gap, Anthony Richardson Sr. may have closed it and then some.

Richardson started the game a little erratic, but settled in to lead a few really nice drives. He finished 11-of-14 (79%) for 145 yards and an interception that went through his receiver's hands. Richardson was also a threat on the ground, racking up 53 yards, a touchdown, and a fumble. The former No.4 pick needs to protect the football better, but had a solid showing overall in the start.

Leonard was not nearly as impressive, as the second-year quarterback struggled to produce much of anything in the second half. Leonard was 10-of-21 (48%) for 89 yards and an interception, While Leonard faced pressure for much of the evening, he also held the ball too long at times and made a few poor decisions with the football.

Richardson certainly staked his claim for QB2 and was the much better quarterback in New England. The roles will be flipped next week, as Leonard will get the start against the Atlanta Falcons. Time will tell if Leonard can bounce back while playing with the second-team offense or if Richardson can take control of the battle.

Caden Curry Shows Out

New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) throws a pass against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Caden Curry (55) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many have dismissed rookie Caden Curry as a legitimate option in the Colts' pass rusher rotation. However, the sixth-round pick was dominant in his preseason debut.

Curry filled up the stat sheet and was the Colts' most active defender of the night. The Indy native tallied six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback hits, and two passes defensed. Curry was a menace to the Patriots' offensive line all night, bursting through the line on numerous occasions.

Curry is proving to be exactly what the Colts thought he'd be: A high-motor player who produces and makes plays. If he keeps up this level of play, a regular spot in the defensive line rotation could be his for the taking.

Linebacker Rotation Impresses

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As has been the case in training camp, the Colts continued to rotate their linebackers throughout the game. Multiple players from the group shined in the preseason opener.

Rookie Bryce Boettcher made his presence known early and often. Boettcher showed off his ability to get downhill and make plays all over the field, finishing with three tackles. Boettcher has been a regular with the first-team defense this summer and looks poised to have a big role this season.

Jaylon Carlies (three tackles) and Austin Ajiake (five tackles) also made some nice plays throughout the game. Carlies was particularly impressive in run fits, filling the gap quickly and meeting the ball carrier multiple times for little to no gain.

Even without CJ Allen or Akeem Davis-Gaither on Thursday, the Colts showed the potential of their linebacker room. Indy made it a priority to get younger and faster at linebacker in the offseason, and their speed was certainly on display.

Reserve Cornerbacks Struggle

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) catches the ball against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Johnathan Edwards (35) for a touchdown during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward Sr., and Justin Walley all resting, the Colts' reserve cornerbacks had a chance to show what they could do. Unfortunately, the group struggled mightily throughout the night.

Mehki Blackmon was the first cornerback to be picked on, giving up multiple catches and drawing a defensive pass interference penalty on the first drive of the game. Blackmon looked completely outmatched by Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins and struggled to stay with him in coverage.

Johnathan Edwards was another cornerback the Patriots targeted early and often. Edwards was burned multiple times in coverage, giving up a touchdown to Kyle Williams in the second quarter. Edwards struggled to track the ball last season as a rookie, and that was the case yet again on Thursday.

The trio of Gardner, Ward, and Walley have flashed throughout training camp and shown serious promise. However, with all three ending last season on injured reserve, the Colts need reserve cornerbacks they can rely on. Safe to say the back end of that group has a lot to clean up.

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